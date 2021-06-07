Dr. Dog Announce Final Tour

Dr. Dog have spent the past two decades honing their skills as one of the best live acts of the era, and now that’s coming to an end. In an unexpected announcement, the indie psych rockers announced that their final tour will take place this fall in the US.
“Today we’re sharing two wildly dissimilar bits of information with everyone. Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good!” the band wrote on Instagram. “It is a disturbing thing to read, I’m sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it’s all good. It’s important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don’t know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we’re announcing now, which is going to rule.”
Boasting the straightforward title of “Last Tour”, Dr. Dog’s farewell trek begins on August 20th in Arrington, Virginia and ends with a four-night run in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that concludes on New Year’s Eve. In between, they will hit up major cities like New York, Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Austin. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.
The band’s “top secret band presale” kicks off tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST and regular tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th at 12 p.m. local time via Dr. Dog’s website. Once those shows sell out (which they definitely will), you can snag discounted tickets right here.
Last year, fans got to enjoy the cheery vibes of Dr. Dog’s shows at home thanks to a number of livestream events that the band performed at, including Love from Philly and Shaky Knees. If all goes according to plan, you can catch the band live at a festival environment when they perform at Goose’s FRED the Festival in August, Tennessee’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Moon River Music Festival in September, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now fest later that month, and finally at Outside Lands 2021 this October.
Dr. Dog 2021 Tour Dates:
08/20-22 – Arrington, VA @ FRED the Festival 2021
09/08 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
09/09 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
09/10-12 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021
09/11-12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival 2021
09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021
09/20 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre
09/21 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green At Shelburne
09/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/24 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston
09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands 2021
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
11/07 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
11/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
11/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
12/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
12/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer