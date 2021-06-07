Dr. Dog Announce Final Tour

Dr. Dog have spent the past two decades honing their skills as one of the best live acts of the era, and now that’s coming to an end. In an unexpected announcement, the indie psych rockers announced that their final tour will take place this fall in the US.

“Today we’re sharing two wildly dissimilar bits of information with everyone. Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good!” the band wrote on Instagram. “It is a disturbing thing to read, I’m sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it’s all good. It’s important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don’t know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we’re announcing now, which is going to rule.”

Boasting the straightforward title of “Last Tour”, Dr. Dog’s farewell trek begins on August 20th in Arrington, Virginia and ends with a four-night run in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that concludes on New Year’s Eve. In between, they will hit up major cities like New York, Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Austin. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

The band’s “top secret band presale” kicks off tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST and regular tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th at 12 p.m. local time via Dr. Dog’s website. Once those shows sell out (which they definitely will), you can snag discounted tickets right here.

Last year, fans got to enjoy the cheery vibes of Dr. Dog’s shows at home thanks to a number of livestream events that the band performed at, including Love from Philly and Shaky Knees. If all goes according to plan, you can catch the band live at a festival environment when they perform at Goose’s FRED the Festival in August, Tennessee’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Moon River Music Festival in September, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now fest later that month, and finally at Outside Lands 2021 this October.

Dr. Dog 2021 Tour Dates:

08/20-22 – Arrington, VA @ FRED the Festival 2021

09/08 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

09/09 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

09/10-12 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021

09/11-12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival 2021

09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021

09/20 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre

09/21 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green At Shelburne

09/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/24 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston

09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands 2021

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

11/07 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

12/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

12/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer