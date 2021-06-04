Menu
Drake Bell, Star of Drake and Josh, Charged with Crimes Against a Child

The actor is accused of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children

Drake Bell, photo via Cleveland Division of Police
June 4, 2021 | 1:58pm ET

Jared Drake Bell, the veteran television actor who starred in Nickelodeon’s Drake and Josh, has been arrested and charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, according to a local Fox affiliate in Ohio. Details are scarce at this time, but the alleged incident occurred on December 1st, 2017.

The actor’s mug shot is dated yesterday, June 3rd, and court documents name the arresting agency as the Cleveland Division of Police. He’s been released on a $2,500 bail bond, which is surprisingly low, and may suggest that the crime is not considered serious. For comparison, when Bell was arrested in 2015 for a DUI, his bail was set at $20,000. In that case, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail.

Bell has been forbidden from contact with the alleged victim and ordered to submit a DNA sample, which is reportedly a standard practice in Ohio. A pretrial hearing has been set for June 23rd on Zoom. According to Fox, Bell is expected to enter a plea of either not guilty or no contest, while TMZ reports he’s already entered a plea of not guilty.

This is just the latest incident involving the 34-year-old actor. Last year, his ex-girlfriend accused him of emotional and physical abuse.

Consequence has reached out to a representative for Bell for comment.

