Drake and Live Nation Announce New 2,500 Seat Concert Venue in Toronto

The name of the venue is — sigh — History, and Drake and Live Nation want to make it together. Via Variety, the rapper and the entertainment behemoth embarked on the 2,500-person capacity concert hall three years ago, and it’s now scheduled to wrap construction later this summer.

History will be located on the eastern end of Toronto at 1663 Queen Street East. The venue hopes to host 200 concerts and other events each year, and according to a statement will “offer artists a versatile and intimate destination to perform and connect with fans in Toronto.”

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

It’s unclear how much of a stake Drake will hold in the venue. But Live Nation is certainly excited about having a hometown hero serving as ambassador. According to Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.” Check out artist renderings below.

2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Live Nation, and they’ve already booked twice as many shows as they did in 2019. Meanwhile Drake is happy right here in 2021: with his Scary Hours 2 EP, he became the first artist to simultaneously claim the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100.