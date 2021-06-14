Menu
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Co-Headlining US Tour

The 34-date outing will feature support from The Bronx at most shows

Dropkick Murphys (photo by Amy Harris), Rancid (photo by Raymond Ahner)
June 14, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced dates for their co-headlining “Boston to Berkeley II” 2021 tour after having to postpone the outing last year due to the pandemic. The two veteran punk acts will be joined by The Bronx at most shows.

    After embarking on a joint tour in 2017, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid had planned to do it again beginning in May 2020. Now, they’re finally ready to get the show on the road. The 34-date tour kicks off August 10th in Waite Park, Minnesota, and runs through an October 16th show in Los Angeles. As previously reported, both bands will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento, California.

    “Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley tour,” said Rancid’s Tim Armstrong in a press release. “Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!”

    Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey added, “Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”

    The two bands go way back, with Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen having heard Dropkick Murphys’ debut EP back in 1997 and passing it along to Armstrong, who signed them to his Hellcat imprint.

    This year marks Rancid’s 30th anniversary, having formed in 1991 out of the ashes of Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman’s ’80s band Operation Ivy. The California punk act last released the album Troublemaker in 2017, and have been reported to be working on a follow-up, although no details have been revealed.

    Dropkick Murphys, meanwhile, released their 10th album, Turn Up That Dial, earlier this year, as the Massachusetts outfit delivered a new collection of sing-along Celtic punk anthems.

    The closing set will vary between Rancid and Dropkick Murphys throughout the tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18th) at 10 a.m. local time in most markets via RancidRancid.com and DropkickMurphys.com, as well as Ticketmaster.

    See the full itinerary below, followed by promo videos from each of the headliners and our recent interview with Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey.

    Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 Tour Dates with The Bronx:
    08/10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park
    08/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
    08/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln On The Streets
    08/14 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
    08/15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Outside
    08/17 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park
    08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
    08/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
    08/21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors
    08/22 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
    08/23 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoors
    08/25 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live!
    08/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
    08/28 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    08/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann Music Center
    09/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport
    09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Douglass Park (Riot Fest) *
    09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +
    09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors +
    09/27 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheatre
    09/29 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
    09/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
    10/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors
    10/02 – Sandy, UT @ U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium
    10/04 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
    10/05 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    10/07 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park (Aftershock) *
    10/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds
    10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego
    10/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
    10/13 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
    10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors

    * = festival date
    + = without The Bronx, opener TBA

    Dropkick Murphys Rancid 2021 Tour Poster

