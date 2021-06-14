Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Co-Headlining US Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced dates for their co-headlining “Boston to Berkeley II” 2021 tour after having to postpone the outing last year due to the pandemic. The two veteran punk acts will be joined by The Bronx at most shows.

After embarking on a joint tour in 2017, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid had planned to do it again beginning in May 2020. Now, they’re finally ready to get the show on the road. The 34-date tour kicks off August 10th in Waite Park, Minnesota, and runs through an October 16th show in Los Angeles. As previously reported, both bands will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento, California.

“Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley tour,” said Rancid’s Tim Armstrong in a press release. “Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!”

Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey added, “Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”

The two bands go way back, with Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen having heard Dropkick Murphys’ debut EP back in 1997 and passing it along to Armstrong, who signed them to his Hellcat imprint.

This year marks Rancid’s 30th anniversary, having formed in 1991 out of the ashes of Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman’s ’80s band Operation Ivy. The California punk act last released the album Troublemaker in 2017, and have been reported to be working on a follow-up, although no details have been revealed.

Dropkick Murphys, meanwhile, released their 10th album, Turn Up That Dial, earlier this year, as the Massachusetts outfit delivered a new collection of sing-along Celtic punk anthems.

The closing set will vary between Rancid and Dropkick Murphys throughout the tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18th) at 10 a.m. local time in most markets via RancidRancid.com and DropkickMurphys.com, as well as Ticketmaster.

See the full itinerary below, followed by promo videos from each of the headliners and our recent interview with Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey.

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 Tour Dates with The Bronx:

08/10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park

08/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

08/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln On The Streets

08/14 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

08/15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Outside

08/17 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park

08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

08/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

08/22 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

08/23 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoors

08/25 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live!

08/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

08/28 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann Music Center

09/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Douglass Park (Riot Fest) *

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors +

09/27 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheatre

09/29 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

09/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors

10/02 – Sandy, UT @ U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium

10/04 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/07 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park (Aftershock) *

10/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego

10/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/13 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors

* = festival date

+ = without The Bronx, opener TBA