Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Co-Headlining US Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced dates for their co-headlining “Boston to Berkeley II” 2021 tour after having to postpone the outing last year due to the pandemic. The two veteran punk acts will be joined by The Bronx at most shows.
After embarking on a joint tour in 2017, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid had planned to do it again beginning in May 2020. Now, they’re finally ready to get the show on the road. The 34-date tour kicks off August 10th in Waite Park, Minnesota, and runs through an October 16th show in Los Angeles. As previously reported, both bands will play Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento, California.
“Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley tour,” said Rancid’s Tim Armstrong in a press release. “Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!”
Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey added, “Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”
The two bands go way back, with Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen having heard Dropkick Murphys’ debut EP back in 1997 and passing it along to Armstrong, who signed them to his Hellcat imprint.
This year marks Rancid’s 30th anniversary, having formed in 1991 out of the ashes of Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman’s ’80s band Operation Ivy. The California punk act last released the album Troublemaker in 2017, and have been reported to be working on a follow-up, although no details have been revealed.
Dropkick Murphys, meanwhile, released their 10th album, Turn Up That Dial, earlier this year, as the Massachusetts outfit delivered a new collection of sing-along Celtic punk anthems.
The closing set will vary between Rancid and Dropkick Murphys throughout the tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18th) at 10 a.m. local time in most markets via RancidRancid.com and DropkickMurphys.com, as well as Ticketmaster.
See the full itinerary below, followed by promo videos from each of the headliners and our recent interview with Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey.
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 Tour Dates with The Bronx:
08/10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park
08/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
08/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln On The Streets
08/14 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
08/15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Outside
08/17 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park
08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
08/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors
08/22 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
08/23 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoors
08/25 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live!
08/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
08/28 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann Music Center
09/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport
09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Douglass Park (Riot Fest) *
09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors +
09/27 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheatre
09/29 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
09/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors
10/02 – Sandy, UT @ U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium
10/04 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
10/05 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/07 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park (Aftershock) *
10/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds
10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego
10/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/13 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors
* = festival date
+ = without The Bronx, opener TBA