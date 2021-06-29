Dwayne Johnson Teases Christmas Movie Red One

From action blockbusters to Disney animated features, Dwayne Johnson has starred in most every type of movie over the years. However, there’s one type of film that’s remained just out of reach for him, and now he’s aiming to fix that. Yes, dear reader, you guessed it: The Rock has announced that he’s working on a Christmas movie called Red One.

In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Johnson explained his plans for Red One, which stems from a new partnership between Seven Bucks Production and Amazon Studios. “A new twist on our CHRISTMAS MYTHOLOGY and creating the most fun HOLIDAY UNIVERSE to enjoy. Imagine HOBBS meets MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” he wrote. “Christmas is my favorite time of year and I can’t for us to make this movie for you and your families.”

The Rock has already tapped screenwriter Chris Morgan — the same person who wrote Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Hobbs & Shaw — to pen the Red One script. A director has been secured, too, but Johnson is waiting to reveal who that is until a later date. That didn’t stop him from teasing who it will be, though, writing, “There’s only one person who can direct RED ONE and bring that one of kind Christmas mana and epic adventure and FUN to the film…”

In a video accompanying the post, Johnson promised that the movie will be a big comedy, action, and adventure film filled with heart and holiday spirit. Apparently Hiram Garcia came to him with the idea for the movie five years ago, and the two have been working on bringing it to fruition ever since.

The Rock is always charming and positive, but the possible Presidential candidate is especially stoked when talking about Red One in this teaser clip. Watch it in full below.