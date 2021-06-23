Sir Elton John has detailed the final leg of his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”.

The culmination of a journey that began nearly five years ago, John will play 30 stadium shows across Europe, the UK, and North America beginning in May 2022. The tour will conclude with a pair of gigs at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 19th and 20th.

“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” John said in a statement. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

These newly announced shows are now to be confused with the boatload of dates already on John’s schedule for late 2021 and early 2022. Those dates were originally supposed to take place way back in 2022, but had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

You can see John’s complete tour itinerary below. Tickets for the newly announced stadium shows go on sale starting Wednesday, June 30th via Ticketmaster. You can get tickets to all of John’s upcoming concerts here.

Elton John 2021-2023 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

09/03 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

09/04 – Berlin, DE 2 Mercedes Benz Arena

09/07 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

09/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

09/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

09/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

09/21 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena

09/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena

09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

09/26 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

09/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

10/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/06 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

10/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

10/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

10/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Joride

10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/05 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/10 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/27 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

11/28 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

12/03 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena

12/04 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena

12/06 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

12/09 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

12/10 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

05/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena

06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens

06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road

06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield

06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/28 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium