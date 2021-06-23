Sir Elton John has detailed the final leg of his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”.
The culmination of a journey that began nearly five years ago, John will play 30 stadium shows across Europe, the UK, and North America beginning in May 2022. The tour will conclude with a pair of gigs at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 19th and 20th.
“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” John said in a statement. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”
“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”
These newly announced shows are now to be confused with the boatload of dates already on John’s schedule for late 2021 and early 2022. Those dates were originally supposed to take place way back in 2022, but had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.
You can see John’s complete tour itinerary below. Tickets for the newly announced stadium shows go on sale starting Wednesday, June 30th via Ticketmaster. You can get tickets to all of John’s upcoming concerts here.
Elton John 2021-2023 Tour Dates:
09/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
09/03 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
09/04 – Berlin, DE 2 Mercedes Benz Arena
09/07 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
09/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
09/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
09/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
09/21 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
09/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
09/26 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
09/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
10/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/06 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
10/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
10/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
10/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Joride
10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/05 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/10 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/27 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
11/28 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
12/03 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena
12/04 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena
12/06 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
12/09 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
12/10 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
05/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield
06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium
07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/28 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium