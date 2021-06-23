Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Elton John Announces Final Farewell Tour Dates

The final leg of his long-running "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" commences in May 2022

Elton John 2022
Elton John, photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 23, 2021 | 9:33am ET

    Sir Elton John has detailed the final leg of his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”.

    The culmination of a journey that began nearly five years ago, John will play 30 stadium shows across Europe, the UK, and North America beginning in May 2022. The tour will conclude with a pair of gigs at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 19th and 20th.

    “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” John said in a statement. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

    Related Video

    “Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

    These newly announced shows are now to be confused with the boatload of dates already on John’s schedule for late 2021 and early 2022. Those dates were originally supposed to take place way back in 2022, but had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

    You can see John’s complete tour itinerary below. Tickets for the newly announced stadium shows go on sale starting Wednesday, June 30th via Ticketmaster. You can get tickets to all of John’s upcoming concerts here.

    Elton John 2021-2023 Tour Dates:
    09/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    09/03 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    09/04 – Berlin, DE 2 Mercedes Benz Arena
    09/07 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    09/08 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    09/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    09/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
    09/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
    09/21 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
    09/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
    09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    09/26 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    09/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    10/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    10/06 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    10/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    10/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    10/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Joride
    10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
    11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/05 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    11/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/10 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
    11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
    11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    11/27 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    11/28 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
    12/03 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena
    12/04 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena
    12/06 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
    12/09 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
    12/10 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
    12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
    02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
    03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
    03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
    03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
    04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
    04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
    04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
    05/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
    05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
    06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
    06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
    06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
    06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    06/15 –  Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
    06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield
    06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
    06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
    06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium
    07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
    07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    07/28 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
    08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
    09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
    09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
    10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
    11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
    01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

Latest Stories

Wu-Tang Clan

GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce "3 Chambers Tour"

June 23, 2021

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows new album song stream

Damon Albarn Announces New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

June 22, 2021

Corey Taylor Announces Summer 2021 US Solo Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

Manchester Orchestra 2021 tour dates 2022 tickets live concert, photo by Ben Kaye

Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

June 22, 2021

 

Limp Bizkit 2021 tour dates

Limp Bizkit Announce Summer 2021 US Tour with Spiritbox

June 22, 2021

kevin parker 2021 tour north america the slow rush rescheduled dates

Tame Impala Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

Violent Femmes Flogging Molly tour 2021 coheadlining co-headline live dates concert tickets (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Flogging Molly (photo by Thaib A. Wahab)

Violent Femmes and Flogging Molly Announce 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

j. cole 21 savage off season tour united states fall 2021

J. Cole Announces The Off-Season US Tour Dates for 2021

June 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elton John Announces Final Farewell Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale