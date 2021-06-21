Menu
Erasure Announce 2022 North American Tour

With support from Bag Raiders

Erasure
June 21, 2021 | 11:40am ET

    Having already announced plans to bring unadulterated joy to the Europe, synthpop progenitors Erasure have unveiled a 2022 North American tour.

    Like its earlier European leg, this tour comes in support of the duo’s 2020 LP The Neon, as well as their upcoming July 30th remix record The Neon RemixedThe 24-date trek kicks off in January, and each show will be aided by a DJ set from Bag Raiders.

    With this recent run of new music, keyboardist Vince Clarke and singer Andy Bell have been on a mission of good vibes. “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling,” Clarke said in a statement. “Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”

    Bell added, “I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.” Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th, at 12:00 p.m. local. You can book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. Check out the full itinerary, including previously-announced European dates, below.

    Erasure 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/01 – Glasgow, Scotland –@Armadillo
    10/02 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Armadillo
    10/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
    10/06 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall
    10/07 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall
    10/09 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo
    10/10 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo
    10/12 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena
    10/14 – Bournemouth, England @ International Centre
    10/16 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
    10/17 – London, England @ The O2
    10/18 – Brighton, England @ Centre
    10/21 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
    10/22 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
    10/24 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
    10/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
    10/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
    10/28 – Leipzig, Germany @ Immobilien Arena
    01/14 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater *
    01/15 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center *
    01/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theater *
    01/18 – Durham, NC @ DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center *
    01/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
    01/25 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall *
    01/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Byham Theater *
    01/28 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC *
    01/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
    02/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre *
    02/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    02/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Caesars *
    02/05 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank *
    02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall *
    02/11 – Houston, TX @ TBA *
    02/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    02/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
    02/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *
    02/18 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre *
    02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *
    02/23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
    02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park *
    02/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre *

    * = w/ Bag Raiders (DJ set)

