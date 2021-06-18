Universal Pictures Releases F9: The Fast Saga Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Stream

The official soundtrack to F9: The Fast Saga has arrived. It’s available via Atlantic Records/Universal Pictures, and you can stream it below with Apple Music or Spotify.

The 14-track compilation hit digital retailers and streaming services just one week ahead of the film’s long-delayed June 25th theatrical release. It features revved-up tunes by the likes of A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Pop Smoke, Kevin Gates, Sean Paul, and Polo G, as well as collaborations including Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto (“Fast Lane”), Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn (“I Won”), and NLE Choppa and Rico Nasty (“Speed It Up”). There are also solo offerings from Anitta (“Furiosa”), Lil Tecca (“Bussin Bussin”) and Jarina De Marco (“Mala”).

Originally slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2020, F9‘s release date has been pushed back multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ninth iteration in the massively popular Fast and Furious franchise stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, and Kurt Russell. Cardi B is also set to make a cameo during the Justin Lim-helmed action flick.

F9: The Fast Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

F9: The Fast Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto — Fast Lane

02. Skepta & Pop Smoke — Lane Switcha (feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, & Project Pat)

03. Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk & King Von — Hit Em Hard

04. Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn — I Won

05. Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers & Rochy RD — Rapido

06. The Prodigy — Breathe (Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp) [feat. RZA]

07. Justin Quiles, Dalex & Konshens — Real

08. Lil Tecca — Bussin Bussin

09. Anitta – Furiosa

10. Kevin Gates — Ride Da Night (feat. Polo G & Teejay3k)

11. Good Gas & JP THE WAVY — Bushido

12. NLE Choppa — Speed It Up (feat. Rico Nasty)

13. Jarina De Marco — Mala

14. Murci — Exotic Race (feat. Sean Paul & Dixson Waz)