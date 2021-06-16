Menu
Feist to Debut New Music During Summer 2021 Live Residency MULTITUDES

Series of limited capacity, in-the-round performances aims to bring people back together

feist multitudes summer 2021 live residency new music
Feist, photo by Goodchild Richardson
June 16, 2021 | 9:23am ET

    Leslie Feist has announced MULTITUDES, an upcoming live residency that will feature intimate performances of all-new songs.

    The limited capacity, in-the-round production was developed by the Canadian singer-songwriter with designer Rob Sinclair, who has worked with David Byrne, Peter Gabriel, and Tame Impala. It will feature custom 18-point D&B Soundscape immersive audio and is described in a press release as an “intimate, radically communal, and topsy-turvy concert that muddies the roles between audience and performer.”

    Musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai will accompany Feist during the shows. Created during and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MULTITUDES aims to bring people back together. Audiences are encouraged to participate in the performances.

    Related Video

    MULTITUDES will debut in August as a week-long residency at Kampnagel Festival in Hamburg, Germany, with a subsequent residency in Eindhoven, Netherlands. More residencies are to be scheduled in North America.

    Feist’s last album of original music was 2017’s Pleasure. Later this month, she is set to appear on Norwegian duo Kings Of Convenience’s Peace or Love, their first new album in 12 years.

    Watch Feist’s MULTITUDES announcement video below.

