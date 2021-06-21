Menu
Fieldy Announces Hiatus from Korn After Falling Back on “Bad Habits”

The bassist will not appear on the pioneering nu-metal band's upcoming US tour with Staind

Korn Fieldy hiatus from band
Korn’s Fieldy, photo by Jon Hadusek
June 21, 2021 | 3:14pm ET

    Founding Korn member Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu has announced a hiatus that will keep him from the nu-metal pioneers’ upcoming US tour. According to the musician, he needs time off in order to deal with “personal issues” that have led him to fall back on “bad habits.” The bassist revealed the news via his Instagram page on Monday, June 21st.

    Korn recently announced an extensive 2021 tour with Staind that kicks off in early August and runs through late September. They’ll be out in support of their latest album, The Nothing, which came out in October 2019.

    In an open letter to fans, Fieldy didn’t specify what the “bad habits” were, but stressed that he needed “some time off to heal.” His full message reads as follows:

    “To all Korn fans worldwide.

    The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me. It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band.

    I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.

    I’m thankful for all of your support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with.

    Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle.

    Fieldy”

    Related Video

    Fieldy previously took leave from a Korn tour in 2017 due to “unforeseen circumstances” and was replaced by Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s then 12-year-old song Tye. The Korn bassist chronicled his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in his 2009 memoir Got the Life: My Journey of Addiction, Faith, Recovery and Korn, although it is unclear if that has anything to do with his current decision to step away from the band.

    Korn and Staind Summer 2021 Tour
    Korn and Staind Announce Summer 2021 US Tour

    As of now, Korn have not named a touring bassist to replace Fieldy while he sits out the band’s upcoming outing. The tour launches on August 5th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through a September 23rd appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville. The band is also set to play a couple of Los Angeles shows with System of a Down and Faith No More in October. Tickets to all Korn’s upcoming dates are available here.

    See Fieldy’s Instagram post below.

