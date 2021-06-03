Menu
Flea to Star in Damien Chazelle’s New Film Babylon

The RHCP bassist will appear alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, and more

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Philip Cosores
June 3, 2021 | 10:52am ET

Flea has landed a role in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film Babylon.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist joins an all-star cast that already includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Rory Scovel, and Lukas Haas, among others.

While plot details are a closely guarded secret, Babylon is reportedly set in 1920s Hollywood during the industry’s shift from silent films to talkies (via Variety).

Chaezelle, whose previous Hollywood-set film La La Land won six Academy Awards including Best Director, wrote the screenplay and is directing Babylon.

Babylon will receive a limited release on December 25th, 2022 before going wide on January 6th, 2023 via Paramount Pictures.

For his part, Flea has built up an extensive film resume over the years. He most recently had roles in Queen & Slim, Boy Erased, and Baby Driver.

