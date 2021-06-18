Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters to Dedicate Madison Square Garden Concert to Late Stage Manager Andy Pollard

Their longtime stage manager passed away on June 18th

Foo Fighters Andy Pollard tribute dedicate Madison Square Garden show concert live Foo Fighters, photo by David Brendan Hall
Foo Fighters, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 18, 2021 | 5:11pm ET

    Madison Square Garden tapped Foo Fighters to headline its first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, that soon-to-be legendary gig will be all the more special because the band has decided to dedicate it to Andy Pollard, their late stage manager.

    Pollard passed away early in the morning of June 18th. He served as Foo Fighters’ stage manager for a whopping 12 years, during which he helped bring countless tours to life and made sure each detail went safely to plan. According to Pollard’s Linkedin, he also managed acts like Nine Inch Nails, Beck, Arcade Fire, Tenacious D, and Kings of Leon over the past 20 years, in addition to helming the lighting crew for Arctic Monkeys, Bjork, Iggy Pop, and countless others.

    “We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side,” Foo Fighters said in an official statement. “He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”

    Related Video

    Foo Fighters will put on their Madison Square Garden show on June 20th. It marks MSG’s first full-capacity concert in more than 460 days and, unsurprisingly, is already sold out. Luckily for you, tickets are still available here if you want to see Dave Grohl and co. put on an incredible rock show during their 26th anniversary tour.

    Earlier this week, the soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Famers played an intimate show at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California that anti-vaxxers protested. Who knows, maybe they were just jealous they didn’t get to see the band’s bold cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” in person. Perhaps it’s just the tip of the ’70s iceberg for the Foos; yesterday, they announced their disco alter egos The Dee Gees and a new album called Hail Satin just in time for Record Store Day.

Latest Stories

dababy ball if i want to new single music video stream listen watch

DaBaby Drops New Single "Ball if I Want To": Stream

June 18, 2021

creatv university breaking into the industry 2 Jennie Morris Rick Farman Geoff Cottrill

Breaking Into the Industry with Bonnaroo's Co-Founder, HBO Max's Senior VP, Clairo's Dad: Watch

June 18, 2021

Tyler The Creator SOTW

Song of the Week: Tyler, the Creator Returns With the Towering "LUMBERJACK"

and June 18, 2021

Taylor Swift Red version new album re-recorded record Taylor Swift, photo courtesy of the artist

Taylor Swift Announces Re-Recorded, Expanded Version of Red

June 18, 2021

 

Jeff Rosenstock Mike Park Interview

Peer 2 Peer: Jeff Rosenstock and Mike Park Talk Division in the Heartland and the Future of Ska

June 18, 2021

dc comics and loma vista records release dark nights death metal soundtrack stream rise against chelsea wolfe Manchester orchestra mastodon denzel curry soccer mommy idles

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Features Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Soccer Mommy: Stream

June 18, 2021

bullet for my valentine new album

Bullet for My Valentine Announce Self-Titled New Album, Unleash Single "Knives": Stream

June 18, 2021

f9 the fast saga soundtrack stream pop smoke skepta lil durk A$ap rocky stream listen

F9: The Fast Saga Soundtrack Features A$AP Rocky, Pop Smoke, Juicy J: Stream

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters to Dedicate Madison Square Garden Concert to Late Stage Manager Andy Pollard

Menu Shop Search Sale