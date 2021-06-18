Foo Fighters to Dedicate Madison Square Garden Concert to Late Stage Manager Andy Pollard

Madison Square Garden tapped Foo Fighters to headline its first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, that soon-to-be legendary gig will be all the more special because the band has decided to dedicate it to Andy Pollard, their late stage manager.

Pollard passed away early in the morning of June 18th. He served as Foo Fighters’ stage manager for a whopping 12 years, during which he helped bring countless tours to life and made sure each detail went safely to plan. According to Pollard’s Linkedin, he also managed acts like Nine Inch Nails, Beck, Arcade Fire, Tenacious D, and Kings of Leon over the past 20 years, in addition to helming the lighting crew for Arctic Monkeys, Bjork, Iggy Pop, and countless others.

“We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side,” Foo Fighters said in an official statement. “He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”

Foo Fighters will put on their Madison Square Garden show on June 20th. It marks MSG’s first full-capacity concert in more than 460 days and, unsurprisingly, is already sold out. Luckily for you, tickets are still available here if you want to see Dave Grohl and co. put on an incredible rock show during their 26th anniversary tour.

Earlier this week, the soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Famers played an intimate show at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California that anti-vaxxers protested. Who knows, maybe they were just jealous they didn’t get to see the band’s bold cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” in person. Perhaps it’s just the tip of the ’70s iceberg for the Foos; yesterday, they announced their disco alter egos The Dee Gees and a new album called Hail Satin just in time for Record Store Day.