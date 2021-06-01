Foo Fighters Announce 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

Foo Fighters were meant to head out on a special tour celebrating their 25th anniversary last year, but put the kibosh on those plans for obvious reasons. As much of the country begins opening up again, the soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have announced the first leg of what’s technically their 26th anniversary tour.

The six-date trek takes place this summer, launching July 28th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Scheduled around their headlining spot at Lollapalooza (and ahead of September appearances at Bonnaroo and Bottlerock), further stops include Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque.

A press release noted these are just “the first confirmed” dates for Foo Fighters and advised fans to keep an eye out for “a crapload more shows to be announced.” The band’s original 25th anniversary plans involved revisiting cities they played on their very first tour to play in the round at arenas. They also teased the possibility of playing “surprise” gigs at the same club venues they played in 1995, though it’s unclear if such events are still in the cards for 2021.

Tickets for Foo Fighters’ 25th 26th anniversary concerts go on sale June 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can find them via Ticketmaster. You can also check the secondary market for tickets to all their upcoming shows.

Recently announced as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Foo Fighters are also set to headline Boston Calling 2022 alongside Rage Against the Machine. Last fall, they released the Mystery Science Theater 3000-style documentary Times Like Those to reflect on their actual 25th anniversary. Their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, arrived back in February.

Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

07/29-08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

08/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

08/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley

05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof

06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias

06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/22-23 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes