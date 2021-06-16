Foo Fighters Cover Queen’s “Somebody to Love” During Agoura Hills Concert: Watch

Foo Fighters performed a rousing cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” at their recent concert at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. It was the band’s first show since the start of the pandemic.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins traded places with frontman Dave Grohl for the number, taking on Freddie Mercury’s iconic lyrics while the former Nirvana member stepped behind the drum kit. “Somebody, ooh somebody/ Can anybody find me somebody to love?” Hawkins howled over his bandmates’ hard-charging instrumentation.

Before kicking off the classic, the long-haired drummer reminded the enthusiastic crowd he’s actually performed lead vocals on a number of Foo Fighters’ tracks over the years, including “Cold Day in the Sun” (off 2005’s In Your Honor) and “Sunday Rain” (from 2017’s Concrete and Gold). This led Grohl to quip from behind the drums that Hawkins is “convinced nobody likes” the songs he sings lead on. “He was like, ‘Nobody likes my songs on the record!'” Grohl joked, before adding, “But he’s wrong, right? People like his fuckin’ songs on the record!”

Watch Hawkins and his bandmates deliver “Somebody to Love” after the jump.

The veteran rockers’ first live show since before quarantine also stirred up quite a bit of controversy. A group of anti-vaxxers, including actor Ricky Schroder, protested outside the venue over the band’s decision to require all attendees to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Foo Fighters will also reopen Madison Square Garden to live music for the first time in more than 460 days, where ticketholders will again have to bring proof of vaccination to gain admittance to the arena. This summer, the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are set to headline multiple festivals — including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and BottleRock — before hitting the road for their postponed 25th, err, 26th anniversary tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.