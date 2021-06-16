Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Cover Queen’s “Somebody to Love” During Agoura Hills Concert: Watch

Drummer Taylor Hawkins traded places with frontman Dave Grohl for the special number

foo fighters cover queen somebody to love taylor hawkins
Foo Fighters (photo by Andrew Stuart) and Queen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 16, 2021 | 6:44pm ET

    Foo Fighters performed a rousing cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” at their recent concert at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. It was the band’s first show since the start of the pandemic.

    Drummer Taylor Hawkins traded places with frontman Dave Grohl for the number, taking on Freddie Mercury’s iconic lyrics while the former Nirvana member stepped behind the drum kit. “Somebody, ooh somebody/ Can anybody find me somebody to love?” Hawkins howled over his bandmates’ hard-charging instrumentation.

    Before kicking off the classic, the long-haired drummer reminded the enthusiastic crowd he’s actually performed lead vocals on a number of Foo Fighters’ tracks over the years, including “Cold Day in the Sun” (off 2005’s In Your Honor) and “Sunday Rain” (from 2017’s Concrete and Gold). This led Grohl to quip from behind the drums that Hawkins is “convinced nobody likes” the songs he sings lead on. “He was like, ‘Nobody likes my songs on the record!'” Grohl joked, before adding, “But he’s wrong, right? People like his fuckin’ songs on the record!”

    Related Video

    Watch Hawkins and his bandmates deliver “Somebody to Love” after the jump.

    The veteran rockers’ first live show since before quarantine also stirred up quite a bit of controversy. A group of anti-vaxxers, including actor Ricky Schroder, protested outside the venue over the band’s decision to require all attendees to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

    2021 festivals the what podcast
     Editor's Pick
    The What Podcast Previews the 2021 Festival Season

    On Sunday, Foo Fighters will also reopen Madison Square Garden to live music for the first time in more than 460 days, where ticketholders will again have to bring proof of vaccination to gain admittance to the arena. This summer, the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are set to headline multiple festivals — including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and BottleRock — before hitting the road for their postponed 25th, err, 26th anniversary tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Latest Stories

Tupac poem

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Previously Unseen Tupac Poem

June 16, 2021

The Killers

The Killers Announce New "Concept Record" Coming in August

June 16, 2021

space jam: a new legacy soundtrack reveal lebron james

Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack Features BROCKHAMPTON, Chance the Rapper & More

June 16, 2021

Knocked Loose Gatecreeper Tour 2021

Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

June 16, 2021

 

land ho parks and recreation cold water duke silver jeff tweedy wilco stream

Jeff Tweedy Unveils "Cold Water" featuring Duke Silver for Mouse Rat's Awesome Album

June 16, 2021

Nikki Sixx Memoir

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx to Release New Memoir in October

June 16, 2021

jeff rosenstock announces north american no dream tour dates 2021

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 16, 2021

portugal the man 2021 tour dates tickets stops schedule buy ulu live ep

Portugal. The Man Unveil 2021 Tour Dates and Share Live EP: Stream

June 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Cover Queen's "Somebody to Love" During Agoura Hills Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale