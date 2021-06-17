Menu
Foo Fighters Announce Disco Alter Egos the Dee Gees for Record Store Day

Hail Satin, the debut album from the Dee Gees, is out July 17th

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day
The Dee Gees (photo by Magdalena Wosinska)
June 17, 2021 | 2:36pm ET

    Foo Fighters have announced their disco alter egos the Dee Gees, as well as the new album Hail Satin, just in time for Record Store Day.

    “Introducing…the Dee Gees!!!” the band tweeted from their official account. “HAIL SATIN — coming to a local record store & dance party near you July 17th!!!”

    Directing fans to the official site for Record Store Day, the rockers also posted a brief snippet of a disco rock song. The accompanying visuals show the lustrous silver Dee Gees cover art against a pink and purple-streaked background, which slowly flips around to reveal the Foo Fighters’ name.

    Hail Satin will serve as the debut for Dave Grohl and co. under their Dee Gees moniker. Side A of the limited-edition record will contain covers of four Bee Gees classics — including 1976’s “You Should Be Dancing” and 1977’s “More Than a Woman” — as well as the band’s take on Andy Gibb’s smash disco hit “Shadow Dancing”. Side B, meanwhile, will boast live versions of five tracks from Foo Fighters’ 2021 LP Medicine at Midnight. Check out the band’s announcement and Hail Satin‘s complete tracklist below.

    Earlier this week, Foo Fighters returned to the stage for an intimate show at Agoura Hills’ Canyon Club, during which drummer Taylor Hawkins performed a high-energy cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”. The show, however, was picketed by a group of anti-vaxx protestors angry over the requirement that ticket holders show proof of vaccination from the coronavirus. This Sunday, they’ll also play the first concert at Madison Square Garden in more than 460 days, effectively opening the iconic New York City venue back up for live music events.

    Hail Satin Tracklist:
    01. You Should Be Dancing
    02. Night Fever
    03. Tragedy
    04. Shadow Dancing
    05. More Than a Woman
    06. Making a Fire
    07. Shame Shame
    08. Waiting on a War
    09. No Son of Mine
    10. Cloudspotter

