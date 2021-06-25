Foo Fighters Unveil Mark Ronson’s “Re-Version” of “Making A Fire”: Stream

Foo Fighters have released a brand new version of their latest single “Making A Fire”, reimagined by Mark Ronson.

On the remix, the superproducer enlists members of numerous bands — including Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Tuatara to provide instrumentation for frontman Dave Grohl’s wailing vocal performance.

“Are you afraid of the dark?/ I know a place we can start/ But if this is our last time/ Make up your mind/ I’ve waited a lifetime to live/ It’s time to ignite/ I’m making a fire,” he intones over backing vocals by a quartet that includes his 15-year-old daughter Violet Grohl.

Stream the Foo Fighters’ “Making a Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” after the jump.

While the original track kicks off the band’s 2020 album Medicine at Midnight, the rockers also used it to open their history-making show at Madison Square Garden last weekend, effectively re-opening the iconic Manhattan venue to full capacity crowds after more than 460 days due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band also introduced their new disco alter egos The Dee Gees during the show at MSG (which they dedicated to late stage manager Andy Pollard), and were joined onstage by Dave Chappelle for a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”.

In the coming months, they’re set to make a number of headlining appearances at festivals across the country — including BottleRock, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and the recently-announced New Orleans Jazz Fest — before heading out on their delayed 26th anniversary tour.