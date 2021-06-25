Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Unveil Mark Ronson’s “Re-Version” of “Making A Fire”: Stream

Reimagined version of Medicine at Midnight track features members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, and more

foo fighters mark ronson making a fire reversion stream
Foo Fighters, Mark Ronson (photos by Ollie Millington/Redferns, Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 25, 2021 | 2:57pm ET

    Foo Fighters have released a brand new version of their latest single “Making A Fire”, reimagined by Mark Ronson.

    On the remix, the superproducer enlists members of numerous bands — including Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band,  the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Tuatara to provide instrumentation for frontman Dave Grohl’s wailing vocal performance.

    “Are you afraid of the dark?/ I know a place we can start/ But if this is our last time/ Make up your mind/ I’ve waited a lifetime to live/ It’s time to ignite/ I’m making a fire,” he intones over backing vocals by a quartet that includes his 15-year-old daughter Violet Grohl.

    Related Video

    Stream the Foo Fighters’ “Making a Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” after the jump.

    While the original track kicks off the band’s 2020 album Medicine at Midnight, the rockers also used it to open their history-making show at Madison Square Garden last weekend, effectively re-opening the iconic Manhattan venue to full capacity crowds after more than 460 days due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The band also introduced their new disco alter egos The Dee Gees during the show at MSG (which they dedicated to late stage manager Andy Pollard), and were joined onstage by Dave Chappelle for a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”.

    In the coming months, they’re set to make a number of headlining appearances at festivals across the country — including BottleRock, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and the recently-announced New Orleans Jazz Fest — before heading out on their delayed 26th anniversary tour.

Latest Stories

rza new song saturday afternoon kung fu theater

RZA Announces New Album RZA vs. Bobby Digital, Shares “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”: Stream

June 25, 2021

UMO, photo by Amanda Hugenquist

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Soulful New Single "Weekend Run": Stream

June 25, 2021

chvrches robert smith how not to drown remix stream

CHVRCHES Drop Robert Smith Remix of "How Not to Drown": Stream

June 25, 2021

faye webster i know i'm funny haha album stream treack by track

Faye Webster Breaks Down New Album I Know I’m Funny haha Track by Track: Exclusive

June 25, 2021

 

Between the Buried and Me Colors II album

Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album Colors II, Unveil "Fix the Error": Stream

June 25, 2021

The White Stripes White Blood Cells

The White Stripes' White Blood Cells Receives Deluxe Edition for 20th Anniversary: Stream

June 25, 2021

Lucy Dacus Home Video stream new album music song record Julien Baker track Phoebe Bridgers new album listen stream photo by Marin Leong

Lucy Dacus Unveils New Album Home Video: Stream

June 25, 2021

lady gaga born this way 10th anniversary stream

Lady Gaga Unveils 10th Anniversary Edition of Born This Way: Stream

June 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Unveil Mark Ronson's "Re-Version" of "Making A Fire": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale