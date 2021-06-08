Foo Fighters to Play First Concert at Madison Square Garden Since Beginning of Pandemic

Madison Square Garden is set to re-open its doors for its first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the pandemic, and who better to answer the call than rock music superheroes, Foo Fighters.
The Dave Grohl-led outfit are confirmed to play the World’s Most Famous Arena on June 20th. It marks MSG’s first full-capacity concert in more than 460 days.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” said Grohl in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”
Tickets to the show go on sale June 11th at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster.
The MSG show comes ahead of Foo Fighters’ 26th anniversary tour officially kicking off in July. Check out the band’s updated itinerary below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.
Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
08/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater
08/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley
05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof
06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias
06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
06/22-23 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes