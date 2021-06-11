Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Garbage Unleash New Album No Gods No Masters: Stream

Plus, watch the Shirley Manson-led outfit perform "Wolves" on Seth Meyers

garbage no gods no masters new album stream late show with seth meyers performance
Garbage, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 11, 2021 | 8:47am ET

    Garbage are back with their seventh full-length album, No Gods No Masters. Stream the effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Produced by longtime collaborator Billy Bush, No Gods No Masters follows Garbage’s 2016 release Strange Little Birds. Plans for the new material were first laid out during a two-week session in the summer of 2018 out in Palm Springs, California. They reconvened in Los Angeles after some time apart to record what became the album’s final tracks.

    The songs find Shirley Manson and co. bringing post-punk and new wave influences to their music while confronting the chaotically capitalist, racist, and sexist world around them. Said Manson of No Gods No Masters in a press statement,

    “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

    Related Video

    In addition to the 11 tracks on the standard version, a deluxe edition of No Gods No Masters features eight bonus cuts. Spanning covers and rarities, the extra material includes Garbage’s cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Because the Night” with Screaming Females, a take on David Bowie’s “Starman”, “The Chemicals” with Silversun Pickups’ Brian Aubert, “Girls Talk” with The Distillers’ Brody Dalle, and “Destroying Angels” featuring John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X.

    Garbage No Gods No Masters
     Editor's Pick
    Garbage Pledge No Allegiances on Invigorating No Gods No Masters Album

    Take a listen to the full thing ahead.

    In support of No Gods No Masters, Garbage performed “Wolves” on Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. You can check out that performance beneath the album stream.

    Garbage’s upcoming tour will find them joining Alanis Morissette on her much-delayed Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. Snag tickets via Ticketmaster or here.

    Also check out Manson’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where she discusses the making of No God No Masters and previews their upcoming tour with Morissette.

    No Gods No Masters Artwork:

    Garbage No Gods No Masters artwork

    No Gods No Masters Tracklist:
    01. The Men Who Rule the World
    02. The Creeps
    03. Uncomfortably Me
    04. Wolves
    05. Waiting for God
    06. Godhead
    07. Anonymous XXX
    08. A Woman Destroyed
    09. Flipping the Bird
    10. No Gods No Masters
    11. This City Will Kill You

    No Gods No Masters (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
    01. The Men Who Rule the World
    02. The Creeps
    03. Uncomfortably Me
    04. Wolves
    05. Waiting for God
    06. Godhead
    07. Anonymous XXX
    08. A Woman Destroyed
    09. Flipping the Bird
    10. No Gods No Masters
    11. This City Will Kill You
    12. No Horses
    13. Starman
    14. Girls Talk (feat. Brody Dalle)
    15. Because the Night (feat. Screaming Females)
    16. On Fire
    17. The Chemicals (feat. Brian Aubert)
    18. Destroying Angels (feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka)
    19. Time Will Destroy Everything

Latest Stories

chromeo live album date night don't sleep release date listen stream Don't Sleep

Chromeo Announce Date Night: Chromeo Live! Album, Release "Don't Sleep (Live)": Stream

June 11, 2021

Haviah Mighty protest new song stream New Mixtape Stock Exchange

Haviah Mighty Announces New Mixtape Stock Exchange, Shares "Protest": Stream

June 11, 2021

Grimes Doja Cat video

Doja Cat Debuts "Need to Know" with Grimes-Featuring Music Video: Watch

June 11, 2021

your old droog time new album surprise stream lsiten

Your Old Droog Drops Surprise Album TIME: Stream

June 11, 2021

 

Clairo 2021

Clairo Announces New Album Sling, Shares "Blouse": Stream

June 11, 2021

migos culture iii new album stream

Migos Drop New Album Culture III: Stream

June 11, 2021

sleater-kinney path of wellness new album stream

Sleater-Kinney Share Tenth Studio Album Path of Wellness: Stream

June 11, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Thot Shit

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single "Thot Shit": Stream

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Garbage Unleash New Album No Gods No Masters: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale