Garbage Unleash New Album No Gods No Masters: Stream

Garbage are back with their seventh full-length album, No Gods No Masters. Stream the effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Produced by longtime collaborator Billy Bush, No Gods No Masters follows Garbage’s 2016 release Strange Little Birds. Plans for the new material were first laid out during a two-week session in the summer of 2018 out in Palm Springs, California. They reconvened in Los Angeles after some time apart to record what became the album’s final tracks.

The songs find Shirley Manson and co. bringing post-punk and new wave influences to their music while confronting the chaotically capitalist, racist, and sexist world around them. Said Manson of No Gods No Masters in a press statement,

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

In addition to the 11 tracks on the standard version, a deluxe edition of No Gods No Masters features eight bonus cuts. Spanning covers and rarities, the extra material includes Garbage’s cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Because the Night” with Screaming Females, a take on David Bowie’s “Starman”, “The Chemicals” with Silversun Pickups’ Brian Aubert, “Girls Talk” with The Distillers’ Brody Dalle, and “Destroying Angels” featuring John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X.

Take a listen to the full thing ahead.

In support of No Gods No Masters, Garbage performed “Wolves” on Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. You can check out that performance beneath the album stream.

Garbage’s upcoming tour will find them joining Alanis Morissette on her much-delayed Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. Snag tickets via Ticketmaster or here.

Also check out Manson’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where she discusses the making of No God No Masters and previews their upcoming tour with Morissette.

No Gods No Masters Artwork:

No Gods No Masters Tracklist:

01. The Men Who Rule the World

02. The Creeps

03. Uncomfortably Me

04. Wolves

05. Waiting for God

06. Godhead

07. Anonymous XXX

08. A Woman Destroyed

09. Flipping the Bird

10. No Gods No Masters

11. This City Will Kill You

No Gods No Masters (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

12. No Horses

13. Starman

14. Girls Talk (feat. Brody Dalle)

15. Because the Night (feat. Screaming Females)

16. On Fire

17. The Chemicals (feat. Brian Aubert)

18. Destroying Angels (feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka)

19. Time Will Destroy Everything