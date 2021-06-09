Garbage’s Shirley Manson on Touring with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair: “It’s Not Gonna Be Like a Normal Tour”



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Garbage album, No Gods No Masters, which takes direct aim at the events of the past four years in one of the band’s most powerful statements to date.

The Scottish-born singer discusses the use of God and religion that appear in these songs, as well as the post-punk and new wave influences that the band recalls in the new LP’s music. Manson also dives into the benefits of being an outsider, the way Garbage’s songs “Queer” and “Androgony” have come to speak to today, and the chance for a deluxe edition of 2001’s Beautiful Garbage.

Related Video

She also touches on the exciting possibilities of collaborating with Alanis Morissette and/or Liz Phair on their upcoming tour together. Coming in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Morissette’s classic Jagged Little Pill, tickets to the 35-date use trek can be found via Ticketmaster or here.

the benefits of being an outsider, and the way their songs “Queer” and “Androgony” have come to speak to today. Manson also dives into the post-punk and new wave influences that the band recall in the LP’s music, the chance for a deluxe edition of 2001’s Beautiful Garbage, and the possibilities for collaborations on the upcoming Alanis Morissette / Liz Phair tour.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.