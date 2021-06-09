Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on Touring with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair: “It’s Not Gonna Be Like a Normal Tour”

The iconic rocker also discusses her band's new album, No Gods No Masters

kyle meredith garbage Shirley Manson 5.31
Kyle Meredith with… Garbage’s Shirley Manson, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 9, 2021 | 2:00pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Garbage album, No Gods No Masters, which takes direct aim at the events of the past four years in one of the band’s most powerful statements to date.

    The Scottish-born singer discusses the use of God and religion that appear in these songs, as well as the post-punk and new wave influences that the band recalls in the new LP’s music. Manson also dives into the benefits of being an outsider, the way Garbage’s songs “Queer” and “Androgony” have come to speak to today, and the chance for a deluxe edition of 2001’s Beautiful Garbage.

    Related Video

    She also touches on the exciting possibilities of collaborating with Alanis Morissette and/or Liz Phair on their upcoming tour together. Coming in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Morissette’s classic Jagged Little Pill, tickets to the 35-date use trek can be found via Ticketmaster or here.

    the benefits of being an outsider, and the way their songs “Queer” and “Androgony” have come to speak to today. Manson also dives into the post-punk and new wave influences that the band recall in the LP’s music, the chance for a deluxe edition of 2001’s Beautiful Garbage, and the possibilities for collaborations on the upcoming Alanis Morissette / Liz Phair tour.

    Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with neil finn crowded house podcast

Neil Finn on How Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Him to Make a New Crowded House Album

June 7, 2021

kyle meredith with dawn richard podcast

Dawn Richard on Being a Black Woman in Electronic Music and Her New Album

June 4, 2021

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on How Harry Nilsson and Nine Inch Nails Influenced Their New Album

June 2, 2021

Passenger on the Influence of Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths

June 1, 2021

 

kyle meredith with podcast Liz Phair

Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville

May 28, 2021

kyle meredith with Paul Weller consequence podcast network

Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, and Fat Pop (Volume 1)

May 26, 2021

kyle meredith with jakob dylan of the wallflowers podcast stream

Jakob Dylan on The Wallflowers' First Album in Nine Years and How Tom Petty's Worst Song Is "Still Better Than Most"

May 24, 2021

kyle meredith with podcast AFI's Davey Havok

AFI's Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Garbage's Shirley Manson on Touring with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair: "It's Not Gonna Be Like a Normal Tour"

Menu Shop Search Sale