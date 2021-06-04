Menu
Gary Numan Announces 2021 North American Tour

The new wave staple will perform live across the US and Canada later this fall

Gary Numan
Gary Numan, photo courtesy of artist
June 4, 2021 | 3:00pm ET

Gary Numan is ready to bring his new album Intruder to life onstage. The new-wave icon has just announced a North American tour for later this fall that will see him trekking across the US and Canada where he will finally get to play those songs for his fans in person.

The tour will begin and end in California, starting on September 17th in Los Angeles and wrapping up on October 23rd in Santa Ana. In between, he will stop in major cities like Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the complete list of dates below.

Tickets for Numan’s 2021 tour are currently on sale through his website. If you’ve ever enjoyed his songs, consider heading out to one of these shows — especially if it bums you out to know that he only earned a paltry $50 for more than one million streams recently. After those concert tickets sell out, you can also look for discounted options here.

Related Video

Numan has always been an energetic performer, and chances are these upcoming shows will be arguably even more entertaining than before considering he has Intruder tucked into his back pocket. This means fans can watch the legend bust out the album’s bold title track as well as synth-heavy singles “I Am Screaming” and “Saints and Liars”.

gary numan $50 streaming payment million songs
 Editor's Pick
Gary Numan Says He Earned Only $50 for One Million Streams

Last month, Numan joined Kyle Meredith for an in-depth discussion about his studio LP, his fascination with emotions, and the frustration of seeing the previous US administration set us back from environmental progress. Revisit the interview here.

Gary Numan 2021 Tour Dates:
09/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
09/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 — Pioneertown. CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
09/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
09/22 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/24 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/25 — Houston, TX @ Numbers
09/27 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/29 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/02 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/04 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/05 — New Haven, CT @ College Street
10/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Park West
10/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/14 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/16 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/17 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/19 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/21 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
10/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

