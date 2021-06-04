Gary Numan is ready to bring his new album Intruder to life onstage. The new-wave icon has just announced a North American tour for later this fall that will see him trekking across the US and Canada where he will finally get to play those songs for his fans in person.

The tour will begin and end in California, starting on September 17th in Los Angeles and wrapping up on October 23rd in Santa Ana. In between, he will stop in major cities like Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the complete list of dates below.

Tickets for Numan’s 2021 tour are currently on sale through his website. If you’ve ever enjoyed his songs, consider heading out to one of these shows — especially if it bums you out to know that he only earned a paltry $50 for more than one million streams recently. After those concert tickets sell out, you can also look for discounted options here.

Related Video

Numan has always been an energetic performer, and chances are these upcoming shows will be arguably even more entertaining than before considering he has Intruder tucked into his back pocket. This means fans can watch the legend bust out the album’s bold title track as well as synth-heavy singles “I Am Screaming” and “Saints and Liars”.

Last month, Numan joined Kyle Meredith for an in-depth discussion about his studio LP, his fascination with emotions, and the frustration of seeing the previous US administration set us back from environmental progress. Revisit the interview here.

Gary Numan 2021 Tour Dates:

09/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

09/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/19 — Pioneertown. CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

09/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

09/22 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/24 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/25 — Houston, TX @ Numbers

09/27 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/29 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/02 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/04 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/05 — New Haven, CT @ College Street

10/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

10/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/14 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/16 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/17 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/19 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/21 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

10/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory