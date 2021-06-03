Menu
Nature Is Healing: Gathering of the Juggalos Returning in 2021

"A new moment in Juggalo history, as we rebuild, refresh, renew, and rise, igniting the spark of our new dawn together"

Insane Clown Posse Gathering of Juggalos 2021
Insane Clown Posse, photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
June 3, 2021 | 9:57am ET

Showing more responsibility than many elected officials, Insane Clown Posse canceled Gathering of the Juggalos’ 2020 staging due to concerns over the pandemic. “We REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times,” Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope said at the time.

Now that America has seemingly turned the corner in its fight against COVID-19, many large-scale music events are planning to return later this year, and that includes the Gathering.

The 21st annual Gathering of the Juggalos will take place August 19th-21st, 2021 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. ICP shared the news in a grandiose social media post that reads more like a rallying call-to-arms narrated by Bill Pullman on the back of pick-up truck amid the threat of global annihilation.

“A stirring arises from the ash as the earth awakens and trembles. A flicker of hope bursts into flame. And in this flash of light and heat, the world for once seems right again. Psychopathic Records proudly presents the 21st Annual Gathering of the Juggalos! August 19th through 21st, 2021, in Thornville, Ohio at Legend Valley! Luv rises from the ash like the Butterfly as we join together once more in reunion, in celebration, for the mighty Dark Carnival! This great and hallowed jubilee of Juggalo souls will feature the unbreakable bonds of a tribe that has traveled lifetimes, running and chopping through every obstacle, with hatchets in our hands and clown luv in our hearts. Know this, straight from the depths of our souls: This will be a Gathering for the True Juggalos. The chosen. The Family! Know that it will be different from past Gatherings as we rise from the ashes and work to rebuild our Greatest Show. It will be a new fire. A new moment in Juggalo history, as we rebuild, refresh, renew, and rise, igniting the spark of our new dawn together. The time has come for a new beginning. Quietly, distant in the woods, you can hear the sound and feel the ground tremble with the vibrations of music and laughter—moments that last Forever. The mighty Wagons of the Dark Carnival creak and moan as they reawaken and roll on. Listen closely and you will hear… the call… of the Butterfly. The Juggalo Nation will Rise! Tickets and more information coming your way soon… Whoop whoop!”

No word on who will be joining ICP at this year’s Gathering, but past editions of the festival have featured a hodgepodge of acts ranging from Morris Day & The Time to GWAR to Vanilla Ice to Bloodhound Gang, alongside various sideshows including Juggalo Night Court, Juggalesque, a Juggalo wet t-shirt contest, a Faygo launching contest, and legless Juggalos driving erratically on golf carts.

