Geese Share Punky Debut Single “Disco”: Stream

The Brooklyn punk band's debut album is coming in 2021

Geese, photo by Daniel Topete
June 26, 2021 | 9:15pm ET

    Geese have officially staked their claim in the post-punk scene. The Brooklyn band have released their debut single, “Disco”, out today via Partisan Records. Gritty and noisy, the track calls to mind pioneering forebears like Gang of Four and Public Image Ltd., although it still bears a sense of contemporary flair. Its lyrics evoke the anxieties of growing out of adolescence and being forced to assimilate into the real world.

    “‘Disco’ was our first big step forward as a band,” Geese said in a statement. “It’s a very urgent and restless song, which was indicative of all our headspaces at the time. ‘Disco’ has a lot of organized chaos at its core; the music, the lyrics, and even the way we recorded it all speak to a sort of manic energy we were all working through. It’s a song that sounds like it’s perpetually on the verge of collapse–and yet it always manages to keep itself together. There’s a bit of chaos in all of our songs, or a sense that they could explode at any moment. ‘Disco’ represents that the most for us: the little bit of chaos each of us carry and bring to our music.” Stream the track below.

    Geese are set to release their debut album later this year; stay tuned here for more info as it comes. They’ll be playing a pair of New York City shows this summer, and making a festival appearance at Shaky Knees this October. You can grab tickets through Geese’s website.

