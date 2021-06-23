Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has announced the Manipulations of the Mind solo box set and a separate greatest hits album. Both arrive on July 30th.

The box set spans four CDs and collects Butler’s three solo albums, Plastic Planet (1995), Black Science (1997), and Ohmwork (2005) — each having been previously reissued individually on vinyl. A fourth CD houses rare and mostly unreleased material. The box set is perfect for completionists, but if you’re looking for a quick sampler of the legendary bassist’s solo work, the standalone The Very Best of Geezer Butler compilation houses 17 highlights form the three LPs chosen by Butler himself.

Free from the creative limits of Black Sabbath, Butler explored the full breadth of modern heavy metal on his solo albums. This includes dabbling in industrial and progressive metal, as well as the Sepultura-style groove metal popular during the late 1990s. Plastic Planet, originally released under the GZR moniker, features vocals from Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell and signaled a deliberate departure from the slower, ominous vibes of Black Sabbath.

“I was listening to Fear Factory at the time and liked what Burton was doing – heavy vocals but with melodic choruses when required,” Butler said via a press release. “So, I asked him if he’d be interested in singing on the album, and he agreed. Importantly, he was great to work with, and had a similar sense of humor to Pedro and me. And didn’t sound anything like Ozzy or Ronnie Dio, which was important to me.”

Black Science featured the then-unknown Clark Brown on vocals and returning Plastic Planet collaborators, guitarist Pedro Howse and drummer Deen Castronovo. Again, Butler explored an industrial metal style, though he would have to put his solo work on hold following Black Sabbath’s 1997 Ozzfest reunion. The bassist wouldn’t convene with Brown and Howse again until 2005’s Ohmwork, which featured Chad E. Smith (the St. Louis drummer, not to be confused with the RHCP drummer) in place of Castronovo.

“I wasn’t looking for plaudits,” Butler said of his solo career in a press release for the new box set and hits package. “I doubt that many people got any of the lyrical references, and as before, it was just music I enjoyed making. Again, it was a great fun time, writing about personal things, and doing music I loved making with Pedro and Clark in a relaxed atmosphere, without any pressure. Much fun was had.”

You can pre-order Geezer Butler’s Manipulations of the Mind box set and greatest hits album here. Check out the artwork and tracklists for both releases below.

Manipulations of the Mind Artwork:



Manipulations of the Mind Box Set Tracklist:

CD1 – Plastic Planet

01. Catatonic Eclipse

02. Drive Boy, Shooting

03. Giving Up The Ghost

04. Plastic Planet

05. The Invisible

06. Séance Fiction

07. House of Clouds

08. Detective 27

09. X13

10. Sci-Clone

11. Cycle of Sixty

CD2 – Black Science

01. Man in a Suitcase

02. Box of Six

03. Mysterons

04. Justified

05. Department S

06. Area Code 51

07. Has To Be

08. Number 5

09. Among the Cybermen

10. Unspeakable Elvis

11. Xodiak

12. Northern Wisdom

13. Trinity Road

CD3 – Ohmwork

01. Misfit

02. Pardon My Depression

03. Prisoner 103

04. I Believe

05. Aural Sects

06. Pseudocide

07. Pull the String

08. Alone

09. Dogs of Whore

10. Don’t You Know

CD4 – Bonus

01. Pseudocide (No Intro)

02. Prisoner 103 (Demo)

03. The Invisible (Instrumental)

04. Area Code 51 (Demo)

05. Cycle of Sixty (Radio Mix)

06. X13 (Radio Mix)

07. Northern Wisdom (Demo)

08. Beach Skeleton (Japanese Version)

09. Pardon My Depression (Alt Take)

10. Misfit (Rough Mix)

11. I Believe (Demo)

12. Four Feathers Fall (Demo)

13. Drive Boy, Shooting (Live)

14. Detective 27 (Live)

15. House of Clouds (Live)

The Very Best of Geezer Butler Artwork:



The Very Best of Geezer Butler Tracklist:

01. Drive Boy, Shooting

02. Man in a Suitcase

03. Misfit

04. The Invisible

05. Box of Six

06. Pardon My Depression

07. House of Cards

08. Mysterons

09. Aural Sects

10. Detective 27

11. Number 5

12. I Believe

13. Catatonic Eclipse

14. Among the Cybermen

15. Prisoner 103

16. Plastic Planet

17. Area Code 51