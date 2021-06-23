Menu
Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

The 4-CD set, due July 30th, includes Butler's three solo albums as well as unreleased bonus material

geezer butler manipulations of the mind box set
Geezer Butler’s Manipulations of the Mind Box Set. (via geezerbutler.com)
June 23, 2021 | 4:17pm ET

    Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has announced the Manipulations of the Mind solo box set and a separate greatest hits album. Both arrive on July 30th.

    The box set spans four CDs and collects Butler’s three solo albums, Plastic Planet (1995), Black Science (1997), and Ohmwork (2005) — each having been previously reissued individually on vinyl. A fourth CD houses rare and mostly unreleased material. The box set is perfect for completionists, but if you’re looking for a quick sampler of the legendary bassist’s solo work, the standalone The Very Best of Geezer Butler compilation houses 17 highlights form the three LPs chosen by Butler himself.

    Free from the creative limits of Black Sabbath, Butler explored the full breadth of modern heavy metal on his solo albums. This includes dabbling in industrial and progressive metal, as well as the Sepultura-style groove metal popular during the late 1990s. Plastic Planet, originally released under the GZR moniker, features vocals from Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell and signaled a deliberate departure from the slower, ominous vibes of Black Sabbath.

    “I was listening to Fear Factory at the time and liked what Burton was doing – heavy vocals but with melodic choruses when required,” Butler said via a press release. “So, I asked him if he’d be interested in singing on the album, and he agreed. Importantly, he was great to work with, and had a similar sense of humor to Pedro and me. And didn’t sound anything like Ozzy or Ronnie Dio, which was important to me.”

    Black Science featured the then-unknown Clark Brown on vocals and returning Plastic Planet collaborators, guitarist Pedro Howse and drummer Deen Castronovo. Again, Butler explored an industrial metal style, though he would have to put his solo work on hold following Black Sabbath’s 1997 Ozzfest reunion. The bassist wouldn’t convene with Brown and Howse again until 2005’s Ohmwork, which featured Chad E. Smith (the St. Louis drummer, not to be confused with the RHCP drummer) in place of Castronovo.

    Geezer Butler’s Three Solo Albums to Get First-Ever Vinyl Release

    “I wasn’t looking for plaudits,” Butler said of his solo career in a press release for the new box set and hits package. “I doubt that many people got any of the lyrical references, and as before, it was just music I enjoyed making. Again, it was a great fun time, writing about personal things, and doing music I loved making with Pedro and Clark in a relaxed atmosphere, without any pressure. Much fun was had.”

    You can pre-order Geezer Butler’s Manipulations of the Mind box set and greatest hits album here. Check out the artwork and tracklists for both releases below.

    Manipulations of the Mind Artwork:
    manipulations scaled 1 Black Sabbaths Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

    Manipulations of the Mind Box Set Tracklist:
    CD1 – Plastic Planet
    01. Catatonic Eclipse
    02. Drive Boy, Shooting
    03. Giving Up The Ghost
    04. Plastic Planet
    05. The Invisible
    06. Séance Fiction
    07. House of Clouds
    08. Detective 27
    09. X13
    10. Sci-Clone
    11. Cycle of Sixty

    CD2 – Black Science
    01. Man in a Suitcase
    02. Box of Six
    03. Mysterons
    04. Justified
    05. Department S
    06. Area Code 51
    07. Has To Be
    08. Number 5
    09. Among the Cybermen
    10. Unspeakable Elvis
    11. Xodiak
    12. Northern Wisdom
    13. Trinity Road

    CD3 – Ohmwork
    01. Misfit
    02. Pardon My Depression
    03. Prisoner 103
    04. I Believe
    05. Aural Sects
    06. Pseudocide
    07. Pull the String
    08. Alone
    09. Dogs of Whore
    10. Don’t You Know

    CD4 – Bonus
    01. Pseudocide (No Intro)
    02. Prisoner 103 (Demo)
    03. The Invisible (Instrumental)
    04. Area Code 51 (Demo)
    05. Cycle of Sixty (Radio Mix)
    06. X13 (Radio Mix)
    07. Northern Wisdom (Demo)
    08. Beach Skeleton (Japanese Version)
    09. Pardon My Depression (Alt Take)
    10. Misfit (Rough Mix)
    11. I Believe (Demo)
    12. Four Feathers Fall (Demo)
    13. Drive Boy, Shooting (Live)
    14. Detective 27 (Live)
    15. House of Clouds (Live)

    The Very Best of Geezer Butler Artwork:
    verybestof scaled 1 Black Sabbaths Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

    The Very Best of Geezer Butler Tracklist:
    01. Drive Boy, Shooting
    02. Man in a Suitcase
    03. Misfit
    04. The Invisible
    05. Box of Six
    06. Pardon My Depression
    07. House of Cards
    08. Mysterons
    09. Aural Sects
    10. Detective 27
    11. Number 5
    12. I Believe
    13. Catatonic Eclipse
    14. Among the Cybermen
    15. Prisoner 103
    16. Plastic Planet
    17. Area Code 51

