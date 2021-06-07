Menu
Glassjaw Announce 2022 Tour Featuring Full Album Performances

The post-hardcore pioneers will run through 2000's Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence and 2002's Worship and Tribute in 13 cities

glassjaw 2022 tour dates full performances Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence Worship And Tribute
Glassjaw, photo by Heather Kaplan
June 7, 2021 | 2:56pm ET

Post-hardcore pioneers Glassjaw have announced a 2022 tour featuring full performances of two of their seminal albums: 2000’s Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence and 2002’s Worship and Tribute.

The 18-date, 13-city trek kicks off on March 2nd, 2022 with a two-night stand at 1720 in Los Angeles, California, with subsequent multi-night performances in San Francisco, California; Austin, Texas; and Brooklyn, New York. It will wrap up with a pair of shows at The Paramount in Huntington, New York March on 25th-26th. These cities will feature one album performance per night.

At stops like Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Glassjaw will perform both albums with an intermission in between. Tickets go on sale June 11th here. Once they sell out, you can look here for deals.

Glassjaw’s most recent album was 2017’s Material Control.

Glassjaw 2022 Tour Dates:
03/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *
03/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #
03/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
03/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #
03/08 — Denver, CO @ The Summit ^
03/10 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center ^
03/11 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
03/12 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk #
03/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^
03/16 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^
03/18 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^
03/19 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^
03/20 — Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^
03/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
03/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #
03/25 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *
03/26 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

* = performance of Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence
# = performance of Worship And Tribute
^ = both albums will be performed

