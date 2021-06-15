Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Gojira’s Mario Duplantier: Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Is a “Genius” and the “Best Showman Drummer in the World”

"Lars Ulrich was probably the first drummer that really made me pay attention"

gojira mario duplantier lars ulrich
Gojira’s Mario Duplantier (photo by Johnny Perilla), Metallica’s Lars Ulrich (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 15, 2021 | 12:49pm ET

    Lars Ulrich has long been criticized for his skills behind the kit, but Gojira stickman Mario Duplantier holds the Metallica drummer in high regard. In fact, Duplantier calls the metal legend a “genius” and the “best showman drummer in the world.”

    The quotes come from the Gojira musician’s list of the 10 drummers that changed his life via Metal Hammer. Duplantier is known for his dynamic style, which ranges from technical blasting rhythms to a more swinging, groove-oriented approach. He’s also a visually stunning performer, and it was Ulrich that first taught him the importance of stage presence and pushed Duplantier to get behind the kit.

    “Lars Ulrich was probably the first drummer that really made me pay attention,” said Duplantier. “I was maybe 10 or 11 years old and my brother had received the Metallica Live Shit: Binge & Purge video boxset for Christmas. We were sat watching it and I couldn’t take my eyes off of Lars; the way he was playing, the color of the drum heads, the movement… it was all so badass. Right away I was telling my brother, ‘That drummer is the best in the world!’ That was when I decided I wanted to play drums.”

    Related Video

    While Ulrich drums for the most successful metal band of all time, he never ranks as high as fellow thrash veterans like Dave Lombardo (Slayer) and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) when it comes to most “best drummer” lists. The hollow snare sound on Metallica’s St. Anger, in particular, reached meme levels of infamy and has been an albatross of sorts. But Duplantier stands by the thrash pioneer’s recorded output and unquestionable presence in Metallica.

    “Lars is a genius; if you listen to the first five Metallica albums, the drumming is so special, particularly the way he writes those patterns,” Duplantier continued. “Even now I think he’s the best showman drummer in the world. Its not about the tempo or technicality — it’s something else. Nobody could imagine Metallica with another drummer.”

    Deftones Ceremony Video, Confirm Summer US Tour
     Editor's Pick
    Deftones Unveil Cinematic Video for “Ceremony”, Confirm Summer 2021 US Tour

    The rest of Duplantier’s list is a who’s-who of metal’s greatest skin pounders: Igor Cavalera (Sepultura), Sean Reinert (Death/Cynic), Gene Hoglan (Death), David Silveria (Korn), Abe Cunningham (Deftones), Pete Sandoval (Morbid Angel), Kenneth Schalk (Candiria), Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine), and Vinnie Paul (Pantera).

    “There are so many great drummers out there that it keeps you humble,” Duplantier said. “I know I have my qualities and things that I’m good at, but the work is never done: If you stop working on your drumming for six months, you’ll lose a lot. It’s a real discipline, and I’m not done.”

    Gojira recently released their highly anticipated seventh studio album, Fortitude. The band is set to support the LP on a North American summer tour with Deftones, as well as a fall US headlining trek and numerous festival appearances.

Latest Stories

rush alex lifeson epiphone guitar

Rush's Alex Lifeson Unveils New Epiphone Les Paul Guitar and Two New Songs: Stream

June 15, 2021

Chino Moreno Health Tyler Bates new song

Deftones' Chino Moreno Joins HEALTH and Tyler Bates on New Song "Anti-Life": Stream

June 15, 2021

Faith No More 2021 US tour

Faith No More Announce Brief Run of 2021 US Headlining Shows

June 15, 2021

Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 Tour

Coheed and Cambria and The Used Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

 

code orange billy corgan

Code Orange Are Working on "Blistering New Songs" with Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

June 14, 2021

KISS 2021 US Tour

KISS Beef Up 2021 US Farewell Tour with Newly Added Dates

June 14, 2021

igorrr melt banana vowws 2022 tour

Igorrr, Melt-Banana, and Vowws Announce 2022 North American Tour

June 14, 2021

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 US Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Co-Headlining US Tour

June 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gojira's Mario Duplantier: Metallica's Lars Ulrich Is a "Genius" and the "Best Showman Drummer in the World"

Menu Shop Search Sale