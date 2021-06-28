Goo Goo Dolls on Soundtracks, B-Sides, and Going Back to an Early Sound for New Album

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik catches up with Kyle Meredith to detail the band’s new Rarities compilation and their next full-length album.

The two dive into the lost art of the B-side and the idea of their biggest hit, “Iris”, starting as a contribution to the City of Angels soundtrack. Rzeznik also remembers their long string of soundtrack cuts, from Freddie’s Dead, Ace Ventura (where they cover INXS’s “Don’t Change”), and Batman & Robin, to more recent releases for Transformers and Finding Neverland.

The “Name” singer also discusses the Goo Goo Dolls’ changing sound, going from punk in the early days to mainstream success with pop rock, and tells us that their upcoming 2022 album harkens back to their earlier, more raw way of writing and recording.

Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.