Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Goo Goo Dolls on Soundtracks, B-Sides, and Going Back to an Early Sound for New Album

Johnny Rzeznik talks about the band's new Rarities compilation

goo goo dolls kyle meredith with Johnny Rzeznik podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Goo Goo Dolls, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 28, 2021 | 1:02pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik catches up with Kyle Meredith to detail the band’s new Rarities compilation and their next full-length album.

    Related Video

    The two dive into the lost art of the B-side and the idea of their biggest hit, “Iris”, starting as a contribution to the City of Angels soundtrack. Rzeznik also remembers their long string of soundtrack cuts, from Freddie’s Dead, Ace Ventura (where they cover INXS’s “Don’t Change”), and Batman & Robin, to more recent releases for Transformers and Finding Neverland.

    The “Name” singer also discusses the Goo Goo Dolls’ changing sound, going from punk in the early days to mainstream success with pop rock, and tells us that their upcoming 2022 album harkens back to their earlier, more raw way of writing and recording.

    Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with tom jones photo by rick guest podcast interview

Tom Jones on Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, and '60s Psychedelic Rock

June 25, 2021

kyle meredith with Wolf Alice, photo by Jordan Hemingway Blue Weekend

Wolf Alice on Balancing Emotions, Playing the Hits, and New Album Blue Weekend

June 23, 2021

kyle meredith with modest mouse photo by James Joiner podcast interview

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock on The Golden Casket, Aliens, and the Unseen Universe

June 21, 2021

kyle meredith with rag'n'bone man podcast interview

Rag'n'Bone Man on His Love of John Prine, Drum'n'Bass, and Life by Misadventure

June 18, 2021

 

kyle meredith with podcast Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New elvis presley Film

Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New Film

June 16, 2021

kyle meredith with john lodge moody blues

The Moody Blues' John Lodge on Positivity, Exploring His Past, and His Fascination with Space Travel

June 14, 2021

kyle meredith with japanese breakfast new album memoir book

Japanese Breakfast on Her New Album, Memoir, and the "Rare Commodity" of Joy

June 11, 2021

kyle meredith garbage Shirley Manson 5.31

Garbage's Shirley Manson on Touring with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair: "It's Not Gonna Be Like a Normal Tour"

June 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Goo Goo Dolls on Soundtracks, B-Sides, and Going Back to an Early Sound for New Album

Menu Shop Search Sale