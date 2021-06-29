Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens Renewed by Amazon for Season 2

Neil Gaiman was the bearer of good news on Tuesday morning, revealing Amazon has given a second season order to his apocalyptic comedy series, Good Omens.

David Tennant (Dr. Who, Broadchurch) and Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) are returning as the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, respectively. Per Amazon, the “unlikely duo” will once again be “teaming up to save the world from the apocalypse” while living in London’s Soho.

“The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally,” said Tennant in a press statement about the second season renewal. “I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know — swings and roundabouts.”

Related Video

Good Omens was first billed as a miniseries adapting Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same name. While the first season has already covered the source material, Gaiman has previously written about moving forward from the original story.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” he revealed. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next.”

Gaiman will once again serve as executive producer and share showrunner duties with Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct.

What glorious (and dangerous) trouble will our favorite angel and demon find themselves in this time? 😇😈 Good news! #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/cFJQMo0Vkj — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 29, 2021