Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens Renewed by Amazon for Season 2

Featuring the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen

good omens renewed second season 2 amazon prime video Neil Gaiman David Tennant Michael Sheen
Good Omens (Amazon)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 29, 2021 | 11:09am ET

    Neil Gaiman was the bearer of good news on Tuesday morning, revealing Amazon has given a second season order to his apocalyptic comedy series, Good Omens.

    David Tennant (Dr. WhoBroadchurch) and Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) are returning as the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, respectively. Per Amazon, the “unlikely duo” will once again be “teaming up to save the world from the apocalypse” while living in London’s Soho.

    “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally,” said Tennant in a press statement about the second season renewal. “I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know — swings and roundabouts.”

    Related Video

    Good Omens was first billed as a miniseries adapting Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same name. While the first season has already covered the source material, Gaiman has previously written about moving forward from the original story.

    good omens amazon series david tennant michael sheen
     Editor's Pick
    TV Review: David Tennant and Michael Sheen Go Full Neil Gaiman With Good Omens

    “It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” he revealed. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next.”

    Gaiman will once again serve as executive producer and share showrunner duties with Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct.

Latest Stories

primavera sound los angeles festival date 2022 la

Primavera Sound Coming to Los Angeles in 2022

June 29, 2021

Dwayne Johnson Christmas

Dwayne Johnson Teases Christmas Movie Red One

June 29, 2021

Steve Gunn Other You new album song single Reflection stream US tour dates live tickets Steve Gun, photo by Stephanie Nicole Smith

Steve Gunn Announces New Album Other You, Shares "Other You" and "Reflection": Stream

June 29, 2021

succession season 3 release date fall hbo

Succession Season 3 Coming This Fall

June 29, 2021

 

kyle massey felony porn 13 year old charges minor sexual inappropriate

Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Charged with Felony for Sending Porn to 13-Year-Old Girl

June 29, 2021

lil nas x debut album montero

Lil Nas X Announces Debut Album Montero

June 29, 2021

Meshuggah 2022 tour

Meshuggah Announce 2022 US Tour with Converge and Torche

June 29, 2021

sammy hagar autobiography eddie van halen

Sammy Hagar Apologizes for Exposing Eddie Van Halen's "Dark Side" in Autobiography

June 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Gaiman's Good Omens Renewed by Amazon for Season 2

Menu Shop Search Sale