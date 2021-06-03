A Touch of Grace: Grace Potter Joins The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS

The What Podcast is a show done by Bonnaroovians for Bonnaroovians that takes a deep dive into the live music festival universe. This week, Brad and Barry talk to Grace Potter about what it has been like to be the guinea pig (her words) for other musicians as they hit the road, and what it was like coming out of a difficult time in her life. She also talks about how tough it was shooting the video for her deeply personal song “Release.”

