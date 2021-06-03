Menu
A Touch of Grace: Grace Potter Joins The What Podcast

Grace Potter talks touring, new music, and more

Photo by Pamela Neal
Consequence Staff
June 3, 2021 | 3:00pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS

The What Podcast is a show done by Bonnaroovians for Bonnaroovians that takes a deep dive into the live music festival universe. This week, Brad and Barry talk to Grace Potter about what it has been like to be the guinea pig (her words) for other musicians as they hit the road, and what it was like coming out of a difficult time in her life. She also talks about how tough it was shooting the video for her deeply personal song “Release.”

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole. In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and and Lizzo, as well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

