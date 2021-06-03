Grimes Says “AI Is Fastest Path to Communism,” Doesn’t Seem to Know What Communism Is

Grimes has “a proposition for the Communists,” in her latest TikTok post. With all the confidence of someone who read most of a Wikipedia page, she then lays out how artificial intelligence (AI) could solve what she sees as the biggest problem in communist structures, which is… “enforced farming?”

To be fair to Grimes, the idea of communism can get a bit wibbly-wobbly, with vastly different philosophical movements all claiming the same term. And as far as deep-dives into economic structures go, 50-second TikTok videos may not be an ideal medium. But if you’re going to say something like, “Typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism,” then it would be helpful to define what the fuck you’re talking about. Is this AI like a supercomputer with advanced machine learning? AI like a vast Skynet-esque network that makes all decisions for us? AI as a jobs app on your phone that automatically deselects the “enforced farming” option?

Besides that, communism is an umbrella term that encompasses such divergent philosophies as anarcho-communism (no government), Maoism (fascist government) and all sorts of variants in-between. The one thing they all have in common is a state in which all (or at least, the vast majority of) property is publicly owned. Grimes’ doesn’t mention property rights at all, but her preoccupation with non-voluntary agriculture would seem to suggest she’s most concerned about one of the fascist varieties, though she never explicitly says so.

Instead, she moves on, suggesting that, “If implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance,” — and here, she presumably means “solve for scarcity,” though it’s difficult to be certain. “Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being. Comfortable living.” Now we’ve reached techno-utopianism, although it’s not clear if Grimes knows that — she still sounds as if she’s the first person to come up with this novel idea.

“AI could automate all the farming and weed out all the corruption, thereby bringing us to — as close as possible to genuine equality. So, basically, everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm,” she says. “’Cause let’s be real: enforced farming is really not a vibe.” Finally, something we can all agree on.

Grimes morphed into a couch philosopher of AI ever since becoming romantic partners with Elon Musk. In recent months, she dropped lullaby music created with artificial intelligence, and vowed to get one of Musk’s brain chips, saying, “We’ll have the knowledge of the Gods.” In May, she appeared in an episode of SNL hosted by Musk, and a few days later was hospitalized for a panic attack.