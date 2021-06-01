Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses Announce 2021 US Tour with Support from Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH

The 25-date outing kicks off on July 31st and runs through early October

Guns N' Roses
Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2021 | 10:10am ET

Guns N’ Roses have announced an extensive US summer tour that will feature support from Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo project Mammoth WVH. The two-month run includes dates rescheduled from last year as well 14 newly added shows.

Overall, the tour now comprises 25 dates, including a previously announced headlining show at Napa’s BottleRock festival and a gig at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The tour kicks off July 31st in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and runs through a two-night stand in Hollywood, Florida, on October 2nd and 3rd.

The tour comes as Guns N’ Roses continue to work on their highly anticipated new album, the band’s first original studio LP featuring Slash and Duff McKagan since 1991’s Use Your Illusion I and II. The two classic members rejoined GN’R in 2016, and the band embarked on the multi-year “Not in This Lifetime” tour, which grossed a whopping $584.2 million, the third-highest total ever of any tour.

Related Video

Originally, the Smashing Pumpkins were supposed to open select shows on Guns N’ Roses’ postponed 2020 stadium tour. It now appears that Billy Corgan and company won’t be supporting GN’R this time around.

Wolfgang Van Halen will release his debut solo album under the moniker Mammoth WVH on June 11th. The former Van Halen bassist and son of the late Eddie Van Halen has released a slew of singles in advance of the LP.

Duff McKagan's Pre-GN'R Punk Bank The Living Premiere "Live by the Gun"
 Editor's Pick
Duff McKagan’s Pre-Guns N’ Roses Punk Band The Living Premiere “Live by the Gun”: Stream

Tickets for the newly announced dates on Guns N’ Roses’ US tour go on sale this Friday (June 4th) via Ticketmaster, while previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored for the new dates. If shows sell out, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 US Tour Dates with Mammoth WVH
07/31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
08/03 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/08 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/16 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose *
08/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venue to be announced *
08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena *
09/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/04 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley ^
09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *
09/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
09/12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
09/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
09/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena *
09/29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
10/02 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena *
10/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena *

* = newly added show (not a rescheduled date)
^ = festival Date (no Mammoth WVH)

Guns N' Roses 2021 Tour Admat

Latest Stories

the psychedelic furs 2021 tour dates north america american europe european tickets

The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

ALANIS MORISSETTE ANNOUNCES NEW 2021-2022 DATES FOR WORLD TOUR CELEBRATING 25 anniversary OF JAGGED LITTLE PILL liz phair garbage

Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour for 2021

June 1, 2021

Mac Sabbath Announce 2012 US Summer Tour

Mac Sabbath, McDonald's-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

June 1, 2021

foo fighters 25th 26th anniversary tour us dates 2021

Foo Fighters Announce 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

 

Slipknot 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Announce "Knotfest Roadshow" 2021 US Tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

June 1, 2021

samia new ep scout new song show up music video stream watch

Samia Announces New Scout EP, Shares "Show Up": Stream

June 1, 2021

St. Vincent daddy's home us tour dates 2021 tickets

St. Vincent Announces US Tour in Support of Daddy's Home

May 26, 2021

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

May 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Guns N' Roses Announce 2021 US Tour with Support from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH

Menu Shop Search Sale