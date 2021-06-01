Guns N’ Roses Announce 2021 US Tour with Support from Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH

Guns N’ Roses have announced an extensive US summer tour that will feature support from Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo project Mammoth WVH. The two-month run includes dates rescheduled from last year as well 14 newly added shows.

Overall, the tour now comprises 25 dates, including a previously announced headlining show at Napa’s BottleRock festival and a gig at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The tour kicks off July 31st in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and runs through a two-night stand in Hollywood, Florida, on October 2nd and 3rd.

The tour comes as Guns N’ Roses continue to work on their highly anticipated new album, the band’s first original studio LP featuring Slash and Duff McKagan since 1991’s Use Your Illusion I and II. The two classic members rejoined GN’R in 2016, and the band embarked on the multi-year “Not in This Lifetime” tour, which grossed a whopping $584.2 million, the third-highest total ever of any tour.

Originally, the Smashing Pumpkins were supposed to open select shows on Guns N’ Roses’ postponed 2020 stadium tour. It now appears that Billy Corgan and company won’t be supporting GN’R this time around.

Wolfgang Van Halen will release his debut solo album under the moniker Mammoth WVH on June 11th. The former Van Halen bassist and son of the late Eddie Van Halen has released a slew of singles in advance of the LP.

Tickets for the newly announced dates on Guns N’ Roses’ US tour go on sale this Friday (June 4th) via Ticketmaster, while previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored for the new dates. If shows sell out, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 US Tour Dates with Mammoth WVH

07/31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

08/03 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/08 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/16 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose *

08/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venue to be announced *

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena *

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/04 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley ^

09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

09/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

09/12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

09/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

09/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena *

09/29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

10/02 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena *

10/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena *

* = newly added show (not a rescheduled date)

^ = festival Date (no Mammoth WVH)