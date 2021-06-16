GWAR have spent the pandemic thinking of new ways to wreak havoc on human scum, and now they’ll finally get their chance to bring destruction across the United States. The metal barbarians have announced a “Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour”, and they’re bringing along some heavy hitters with them.

The 2021 outing will begin with a handful of September shows scheduled around the band’s Riot Fest appearance. New York hardcore veterans Madball and New Orleans sludge mavens Eyehategod will provide support on those dates.

Then, the major leg of the tour will kick off October 28th in Norfolk, Virginia, and run through a December 13th gig in Washington, D.C. UK grindcore legends Napalm Death will support the main run along with Eyehategod. Among the highlights is a Halloween show at New York’s Irving Plaza on October 31st.

“We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load,” said singer Blóthar The Berserker. “But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, COVID positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew.”

The trek will serve as a belated 30th anniversary celebration of GWAR’s seminal 1990 sophomore album, Scumdugs of the Universe, which saw a deluxe reissue last year. The band will be playing the classic album in its entirety at each date on the tour.

While they haven’t been able to slay their devoted followers in person for the past year and change, GWAR have kept busy during the pandemic. The band launched its own CBD line “Bud of Gods”, featuring premium hemp flower, pre-rolls, Delta-8 gummies and vape cartridges, along with a full assortment of accompanying accessories and apparel — all available at BudofGods.com.

GWAR also recently unveiled their signature Ragnarök rye whiskey, and the acoustic EP The Disc With No Name. Next month, they’ll reissue their albums Lust in Space and Bloody Pit of Horror on colored vinyl.

Tickets for GWAR’s 2021 U.S. tour go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster and GWAR’s official site this Friday (June 18th), with a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (June 17th). See the full itinerary below.

GWAR 2021 US Tour Dates:

09/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National $

09/17 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall $

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls $

10/28 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

10/29 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

10/31 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

11/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

11/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

11/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom *

11/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

11/07 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

11/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

11/13 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

11/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

11/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

11/19 – Tuscon, AZ @ The Rialto *

11/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/23 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *

11/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

11/26 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse *

11/27 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

11/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

11/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO *

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

12/03 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall *

12/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Bar *

12/06 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *

12/07 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater *

12/08 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

12/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

12/10 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre *

12/11 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s *

12/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

$ = w/ Madball and Eyehategod

* = w/ Napalm Death and Eyehategod