GWAR Introduce Bud of Gods Dugout and Delta-8 Tincture

Looking for a convenient way to bring your Bud of Gods CBD flower with you or take some of that sweet Bud of Gods Delta-8 THC? Well, GWAR are showing pity on you Scumdogs with their two new products: the Bud of Gods dugout and Delta-8 tincture.

Available now at the Consequence Shop, the aluminum Bud of Gods dugout brings all-in-one convenience to your CBD experience. Twist the rotating magnetic lid to release the cigarette-shaped pipe with sharp teeth for easy packing. Fill the dugout’s empty pocket with some freshly ground Bud of Gods CBD flower (ground up with the Bud of Gods card grinder, perhaps?), and simply tap the pipe down for ready-to-smoke convenience. There’s even a small slide-out rod so you can keep the storage compartment cleaner than your soul.

To celebrate the launch of this new product, we’ve packaged the dugout with a 3.5-gram mylar bag of Bud of Gods CBD flower for a sick 20% discount combo. Now you can have your hemp and smoke it too!

Related Video

GWAR have also expanded their Delta-8 THC line, adding a new tincture alongside the previously available gummies and vape cartridge. Just drop a half to a full dropper of this 600mg, strawberry flavored elixir right under your tongue for fast activation. Each bottle is 1oz/30ml, and a little goes a long way — so put some tincture in your mouth, maggot!

It’s all available at BudofGods.com, where you can also snag Bud of Gods Delta-8 gummies, CBD flower and pre-roll, limited edition T-shirts, and more. Note that CBD and Delta-8 products are only available for shipping within the US, while all merch and apparel can be shipped to Canada as well.

To learn more about Delta-8 THC, head here.