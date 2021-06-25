Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

GWAR Unveil 10-Inch Oderus Urungus Vinyl Figure

The limited-edition figurines of the late GWAR founder are available in three color variants

GWAR Oderus Urungus Toy
GWAR Oderus Urungus Figure, via High on Plastic Toys
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 25, 2021 | 11:07am ET

    GWAR have announced a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl figure of late frontman and founder Oderus Urungus.

    The band collaborated with the appropriately dubbed High on Plastic Toys for the run of figurines, which come in three color variants. In addition to the fully-painted figure ($65) that’s pictured, there are glow-in-the-dark-blue and orange-with-green-ooze figures ($75 each) available directly from GWAR.

    The toy immortalizes the band’s late founder and frontman Oderus Urungus, aka Dave Brockie, who passed away in 2014. As he would have wanted, GWAR have pushed on and remained as relevant as ever, continuing Oderus’ knack for clever marketing and merchandise.

    Related Video

    Following the death of Oderus, Blóthar the Berserker took over as lead singer. Per the usual, Blóthar offered up his colorful take on the new toy.

    “I’ve had a blast with this little guy,” he said via a press statement. “I got blackout drunk and played with it in the bathtub. I got a little carried anyway, and I wound up at the ER to have it removed from my No No spot. Just like the old days with Oderus!!!”

    To ease the pain of getting the Oderus figure stuck in your “NO NO spot,” GWAR also have you covered with their Bud of Gods CBD line. Gummies, Delta-8 vape cartridges and tinctures are now available, as well as new accessories like the Bud of Gods dugout.

    gwar bud of gods dugout pipe tincture delta-8 cbd
     Editor's Pick
    GWAR Introduce Bud of Gods Dugout and Delta-8 Tincture

    You can also catch GWAR on the road for their “Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour”. The 42-date fall tour features support from Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball.

    Pre-order GWAR’s Oderus Urungus toy via the band’s website (shipping early October). Check out the fully colored and glow-in-the-dark-blue versions below. There are no images of the orange-with-green-ooze variant yet.

    unnamed GWAR Unveil 10 Inch Oderus Urungus Vinyl FigureOderus Blue Figure

Latest Stories

ZZ Top 2021-2022 Tour

ZZ Top Announce Massive 2021-2022 North American Tour

June 25, 2021

Between the Buried and Me Colors II album

Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album Colors II, Unveil "Fix the Error": Stream

June 25, 2021

Dee Snider Corpsegrinder new song

Dee Snider Teams Up with Cannibal Corpse Singer Corpsegrinder for "Time to Choose": Stream

June 24, 2021

Bad Religion Alkaline Trio tour

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled 2021 US Tour

June 24, 2021

 

Jesús del Río on The Voice Kids Spain Bruno Mars

7-Year-Old AC/DC Boy Returns With Performance of Bruno Mars Hit on The Voice Kids: Watch

June 24, 2021

NOFX Punk in Drublic Festivals 2021

2021 Punk in Drublic Festivals: NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and More

June 23, 2021

geezer butler manipulations of the mind box set

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

June 23, 2021

quicksand new album distant populations 2021 tour

Quicksand Announce New Album and Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share "Missile Command": Stream

June 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GWAR Unveil 10-Inch Oderus Urungus Vinyl Figure

Menu Shop Search Sale