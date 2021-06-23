GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce “3 Chambers Tour”

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah are uniting for the “3 Chambers Tour”, a “tri-headlining” outing which will see each rapper perform material from his respective classic solo album.
GZA will perform tracks from Liquid Swords; Raekwon will run through Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface Killah will revisit Ironman.
The “3 Chambers Tour” officially kicks off in Minneapolis on October 1st and visits 25 US cities through mid-December. Check out the full list of dates below.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 23rd at 12 pm local time.
“3 Chambers Tour” Dates:
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/02 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
10/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
10/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/20 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO
11/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ TBA
11/28 – Portland, ME @ TBA
11/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
12/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
12/02 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
12/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
12/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Ent. Center
12/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
12/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
12/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
12/18 – Indianapolis, IN @The Vogue