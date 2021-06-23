GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce “3 Chambers Tour”

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah are uniting for the “3 Chambers Tour”, a “tri-headlining” outing which will see each rapper perform material from his respective classic solo album.

GZA will perform tracks from Liquid Swords; Raekwon will run through Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface Killah will revisit Ironman.

The “3 Chambers Tour” officially kicks off in Minneapolis on October 1st and visits 25 US cities through mid-December. Check out the full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 23rd at 12 pm local time.

“3 Chambers Tour” Dates:

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/02 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

10/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

10/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/20 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO

11/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ TBA

11/28 – Portland, ME @ TBA

11/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

12/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

12/02 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

12/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

12/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Ent. Center

12/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

12/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

12/18 – Indianapolis, IN @The Vogue