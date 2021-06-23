Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce “3 Chambers Tour”

Each Wu-Tang member will perform material from a classic solo album

Wu-Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan perform at Austin City Limits in 2019, photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 23, 2021 | 8:54am ET

    Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah are uniting for the “3 Chambers Tour”, a “tri-headlining” outing which will see each rapper perform material from his respective classic solo album.

    GZA will perform tracks from Liquid Swords; Raekwon will run through Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface Killah will revisit Ironman.

    The “3 Chambers Tour” officially kicks off in Minneapolis on October 1st and visits 25 US cities through mid-December. Check out the full list of dates below.

    Related Video

    Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 23rd at 12 pm local time.

    “3 Chambers Tour” Dates:
    10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
    10/02 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
    10/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    10/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
    10/20 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
    11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO
    11/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    11/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    11/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    11/27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ TBA
    11/28 – Portland, ME @ TBA
    11/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
    12/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    12/02 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    12/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    12/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Ent. Center
    12/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
    12/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    12/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    12/18 – Indianapolis, IN @The Vogue

    3 chambers tour wu-tang

Latest Stories

Elton John 2022

Elton John Announce Final Farewell Tour Dates

June 23, 2021

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows new album song stream

Damon Albarn Announces New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

June 22, 2021

Corey Taylor Announces Summer 2021 US Solo Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

Manchester Orchestra 2021 tour dates 2022 tickets live concert, photo by Ben Kaye

Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

June 22, 2021

 

Limp Bizkit 2021 tour dates

Limp Bizkit Announce Summer 2021 US Tour with Spiritbox

June 22, 2021

kevin parker 2021 tour north america the slow rush rescheduled dates

Tame Impala Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

Violent Femmes Flogging Molly tour 2021 coheadlining co-headline live dates concert tickets (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Flogging Molly (photo by Thaib A. Wahab)

Violent Femmes and Flogging Molly Announce 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

j. cole 21 savage off season tour united states fall 2021

J. Cole Announces The Off-Season US Tour Dates for 2021

June 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce "3 Chambers Tour"

Menu Shop Search Sale