Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

H.E.R. Announces Back Of My Mind, Shares “We Made It”: Stream

The singer's long-awaited studio set will hit retailers June 18th via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records

h.e.r. back of my mind new album
H.E.R. (Photo by Tim Saccenti)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 11, 2021 | 2:08pm ET

    H.E.R. has announced the release date for her long-awaited debut album Back Of My Mind.

    The LP follows the R&B star’s two compilation albums — 2017’s H.E.R. and 2019’s I Used to Know Her — and is set to drop June 18th via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

    Ahead of the release, H.E.R. has also unveiled the project’s latest single, “We Made It”, which follows previously-released tracks “Damage” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Come Through”.

    Related Video

    “For all those nights hopin’ that we’d find it/ Lookin’ at the sky, like thank God that you’re with me/ You’re with me/ Run red lights and following the signs/ It’s been a long ride and I just can’t believe/ Can’t believe we made it,” she croons on the song’s lovestruck chorus.

    Check out the album’s moody cover art and stream “We Made It” after the jump.

    In April, the songstress took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah. Earlier in the year, she joined D’Angelo’s Verzuz performance at the historic Apollo Theater alongside Method Man and Redman, and also performed at the Super Bowl’s special pre-show concert event with Miley Cyrus, Eric Church, and Jazmine Sullivan.

    Back Of My Mind Artwork:

    h.e.r. back of my mind artwork new album

Artists

More on this topic

Leave a comment

Latest Stories

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald

KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

June 11, 2021

Declaime Madlib All Over the World new album In the Beginning Vol 1 stream music single 90s unreleased music Declaime and Madlib

Declaime and Madlib Announce Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1), Share "All Over the World": Stream

June 11, 2021

japanese breakfast be sweet simlish stream The Sims 4 Cottage Living trailer

Japanese Breakfast Sings "Be Sweet" in Simlish for The Sims 4 Cottage Living: Stream

June 11, 2021

angel du$t bigger house ep

Angel Du$t Surprise Release Bigger House EP, Share Video for "Love Is the Greatest": Stream

June 11, 2021

 

chromeo live album date night don't sleep release date listen stream Don't Sleep

Chromeo Announce Date Night: Chromeo Live! Album, Release "Don't Sleep (Live)": Stream

June 11, 2021

Haviah Mighty protest new song stream New Mixtape Stock Exchange

Haviah Mighty Announces New Mixtape Stock Exchange, Shares "Protest": Stream

June 11, 2021

Grimes Doja Cat video

Doja Cat Debuts "Need to Know" with Grimes-Featuring Music Video: Watch

June 11, 2021

your old droog time new album surprise stream lsiten

Your Old Droog Drops Surprise Album TIME: Stream

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

H.E.R. Announces Back Of My Mind, Shares "We Made It": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale