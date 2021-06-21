Halestorm recently announced a co-headlining fall U.S. tour with Evanescence, but now they’ve added a number of other shows to their 2021 itinerary.

Lzzy Hale and the crew have rolled out a bevy of new dates that include headlining gigs, state fair appearances, and rescheduled shows. The band kicks things off July 30 in York, Pennsylvania, at the York State Fair, with various dates running into December, including a couple shows on off dates during their tour with Evanescence.

Mongolian folk-metal group The HU will open a handful of the gigs. Lzzy guested on The HU’s 2020 track “Song of Women”, so chances are fans will be treated to a live performance of the collaboration.

Pre-sales for most of the shows will begin starting Tuesday, June 22nd, at 10 a.m. local venue time, with pre-sale tickets for the Nashville and Joliet dates already available. The public on-sale will kick off Friday, June 25th, at 10 a.m. local venue time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

In other news, Halestorm are currently working on their upcoming, fifth studio album at Rock Falcon Studios with producer Nick Raskulinecz, according to a press statement. The set will mark the band’s follow up to 2018’s Vicious. Hale also recently filmed the debut season of Hit Parader’s new music competition show, NO COVER, where she served as a celebrity judge alongside, Alice Cooper, Gavin Rossdale, and more.

Halestorm 2021 Tour Dates:

07/30 – York, PA @ York State Fair ^

08/14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR River Riot ^

08/31 – Syracuse, NY @ NY State Fair ^

09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Art Park @

09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater @

09/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater @

09/05 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^

09/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ~

09/09 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival ^

09/11 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center *#

09/12 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration ^

11/04 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center %

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum !

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena !

11/09 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose !

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea !

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego State University – Viejas Arena !

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre !

11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union &

11/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena !

12/02 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

12/05 – Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena !

12/08 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre *+

12/11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena !

12/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center !

12/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center !

12/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center !

12/17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion !

12/18 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center !

* = rescheduled date

^ = festival or fair

@ = w/ The HU + Cory Marks

~ = w/ The HU

# = w/ Crobot

% = w/ Rival Sons + Dorothy

& = w/ Plush

+ = w/ Lillith Czar