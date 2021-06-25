Michael Myers Rises Again in New Halloween Kills Trailer: Watch

Months ahead of Halloween season, Universal Pictures have offered horror fans the full trailer for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. It provides an extended preview of the sequel to his 2018 reboot, showing the invincible Michael Myers’ supernatural emergence from flames to begin a new reign of terror.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is recovering in the hospital from the events of the last movie, prompting her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) to rise up against the renewed threat. The town of Haddonfield rallies around them, forming a vigilante mob set on taking down Myers once and for all.

In July 2020, Green and franchise creator John Carpenter announced they were pushing back the film from its original October 2020 release date to give the movie a proper theatrical release. “If we release [Halloween Kills] in October this year as planned,” they wrote, “we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.”

Halloween Kills is now set to land on October 15th, 2021, with a planned follow-up sequel, Halloween Ends, planned for release on October 14th, 2022.

Watch the full Halloween Kills trailer below.