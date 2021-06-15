DC Nixed Batman/Catwoman Oral Sex Scene in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn

As DC Comics fans patiently await the third season of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, the creators behind the adult animated series have revealed details about one especially NSFW scene that didn’t end up in the show: Batman giving oral sex to Catwoman.

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’”

Halpern continued, “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’” Because, of course, the most unrealistic thing to occur in a superhero cartoon series is a man pleasuring a woman.

Harley Quinn premiered back in 2019 on DC Universe, and folded into HBO Max when the former streaming service shuttered. It focuses on its titular character after a grueling breakup with the Joker. The show stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley, while the all-star cast also includes Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader, Alan Tudyk, Rahul Kohli, Christopher Meloni, Tony Hale, Ron Funches, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, J.B. Smoove, and Sam Richardson.

Season 3 doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date. Season 2 ended with Harley and Poison Ivy (Bell) finally getting together after the latter’s failed marriage to D-level baddie Kite Man.

DC is currently expanding its animated offerings, with DC League of Super-Pets and new cartoons centered on Batman and Superman in the works.