Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

DC Nixed Batman/Catwoman Oral Sex Scene in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn

"Heroes don't do that," DC allegedly said

batman catwoman oral sex scene hbo max harley quinn dc comics
Batman and Catwoman (DC Comics)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 15, 2021 | 11:45am ET

    As DC Comics fans patiently await the third season of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, the creators behind the adult animated series have revealed details about one especially NSFW scene that didn’t end up in the show: Batman giving oral sex to Catwoman.

    “It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’”

    Halpern continued, “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’” Because, of course, the most unrealistic thing to occur in a superhero cartoon series is a man pleasuring a woman.

    Related Video

    Harley Quinn premiered back in 2019 on DC Universe, and folded into HBO Max when the former streaming service shuttered. It focuses on its titular character after a grueling breakup with the Joker. The show stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley, while the all-star cast also includes Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader, Alan Tudyk, Rahul Kohli, Christopher Meloni, Tony Hale, Ron Funches, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, J.B. Smoove, and Sam Richardson.

    Season 3 doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date. Season 2 ended with Harley and Poison Ivy (Bell) finally getting together after the latter’s failed marriage to D-level baddie Kite Man.

    batman main DC Nixed Batman/Catwoman Oral Sex Scene in HBO Maxs Harley Quinn
     Editor's Pick
    Ranking: Every Batman Film from Worst to Best

    DC is currently expanding its animated offerings, with DC League of Super-Pets and new cartoons centered on Batman and Superman in the works.

Latest Stories

Rick Ross mows lawn mansion save money quote mowing grass

Rick Ross Saves Money by Mowing His Own Lawn

June 15, 2021

disney+ greenlights beauty and the beast prequel limited musical series josh gad luke evans

Disney+ Greenlights Beauty and the Beast Musical Prequel Series

June 15, 2021

gang of youths the angel of 8th ave new song stream

Gang of Youths Return with New Song "The Angel of 8th Ave": Stream

June 15, 2021

Alex Lifeson Epiphone guitar and two new songs

Rush's Alex Lifeson Unveils New Epiphone Les Paul Guitar and Two New Songs: Stream

June 15, 2021

 

Yves Tumor shares new song "Jackie," announces 2021 and 2022 tour

Yves Tumor Shares New Song "Jackie", Announces 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

Chino Moreno Health Tyler Bates new song

Deftones' Chino Moreno Joins HEALTH and Tyler Bates on New Song "Anti-Life": Stream

June 15, 2021

courtney love trent reznor dave grohl apology kurt cobain systemic abuse girls as young as 12 nirvana

Courtney Love Apologizes for Since-Deleted Posts About Trent Reznor and Dave Grohl

and June 15, 2021

chubby and the gang the mutts nuts new album coming up tough new song stream

Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt's Nuts, Share "Coming Up Tough": Stream

June 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

DC Nixed Batman/Catwoman Oral Sex Scene in HBO Max's Harley Quinn

Menu Shop Search Sale