Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder on Set of Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Jones suffered a shoulder injury while filming the fifth installment of Indiana Jones and will be sidelined for the immediate future.

“Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” spokesperson for Disney said in a statement.

Ford, who turns 79 years old next month, is reprising his iconic role as Indiana Jones in a new film from director James Mangold, and co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones. The film is the fifth installment in the franchise and the sequel to 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. A release date is scheduled for July 29th, 2022.

