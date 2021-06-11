Haviah Mighty Announces New Mixtape Stock Exchange, Shares “Protest”: Stream

Haviah Mighty has announced the new mixtape Stock Exchange. Along with the news, the Canadian rapper has also shared the single “Protest” featuring UK grime artist Yizzy.

While the precise release date has yet to be announced, Stock Exchange is expected out in fall 2021 via Mighty Gang Inc. It’ll feature collaborations from TOBi, Old Man Saxon, Grandtheft, and more to be announced. The effort serves as Haviah Mighty’s follow-up to her 2019 breakthrough record, 13th Floor, which made her the first hip-hop artist and the first Black woman to win the coveted Polaris Music Prize.

Released to coincide with the one-year anniversary of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, “Protest” pairs a somber, eerie piano riff with rattling bass. “This song is my protest — a reminder that regardless of all the conversations, the chatter, the media, the justices and injustices — this feeling and fear we walk with, is as present as ever,” Haviah said in a press release. “After all these years, encountering the police as a marginalized person still triggers pure fear. These feelings within the production — the intensity and depth of the chords, the stress and tension of the pacing — it all mirrors the feelings of paranoia, fear, control, and our innate will to survive when encountering law enforcement.”

Directed by Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe, the “Protest” music video follows Haviah and her crew of dancers as they make bleachers, a parking lot, and a wig store their stage. The clip features powerful imagery throughout, including Haviah sporting a T-shirt with a target printed on the front. Watch the clip below.

“Protest” follows previous singles “Antisocial” and “Obeah”, the latter of which was named Consequence’s Song of the Week.