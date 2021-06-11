Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Haviah Mighty Announces New Mixtape Stock Exchange, Shares “Protest”: Stream

UK grime artists Yizzy guests on the lead single from the fall release

Haviah Mighty protest new song stream New Mixtape Stock Exchange
Haviah Mighty, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 11, 2021 | 11:49am ET

    Haviah Mighty has announced the new mixtape Stock Exchange. Along with the news, the Canadian rapper has also shared the single “Protest” featuring UK grime artist Yizzy.

    While the precise release date has yet to be announced, Stock Exchange is expected out in fall 2021 via Mighty Gang Inc. It’ll feature collaborations from TOBi, Old Man Saxon, Grandtheft, and more to be announced. The effort serves as Haviah Mighty’s follow-up to her 2019 breakthrough record, 13th Floor, which made her the first hip-hop artist and the first Black woman to win the coveted Polaris Music Prize.

    Released to coincide with the one-year anniversary of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, “Protest” pairs a somber, eerie piano riff with rattling bass. “This song is my protest — a reminder that regardless of all the conversations, the chatter, the media, the justices and injustices — this feeling and fear we walk with, is as present as ever,” Haviah said in a press release. “After all these years, encountering the police as a marginalized person still triggers pure fear. These feelings within the production — the intensity and depth of the chords, the stress and tension of the pacing — it all mirrors the feelings of paranoia, fear, control, and our innate will to survive when encountering law enforcement.”

    Related Video

    Directed by Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe, the “Protest” music video follows Haviah and her crew of dancers as they make bleachers, a parking lot, and a wig store their stage. The clip features powerful imagery throughout, including Haviah sporting a T-shirt with a target printed on the front. Watch the clip below.

    “Protest” follows previous singles “Antisocial” and “Obeah”, the latter of which was named Consequence’s Song of the Week.

Latest Stories

chromeo live album date night don't sleep release date listen stream Don't Sleep

Chromeo Announce Date Night: Chromeo Live! Album, Release "Don't Sleep (Live)": Stream

June 11, 2021

Grimes Doja Cat video

Doja Cat Debuts "Need to Know" with Grimes-Featuring Music Video: Watch

June 11, 2021

your old droog time new album surprise stream lsiten

Your Old Droog Drops Surprise Album TIME: Stream

June 11, 2021

garbage no gods no masters new album stream late show with seth meyers performance

Garbage Unleash New Album No Gods No Masters: Stream

June 11, 2021

 

Clairo 2021

Clairo Announces New Album Sling, Shares "Blouse": Stream

June 11, 2021

migos culture iii new album stream

Migos Drop New Album Culture III: Stream

June 11, 2021

sleater-kinney path of wellness new album stream

Sleater-Kinney Share Tenth Studio Album Path of Wellness: Stream

June 11, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Thot Shit

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single "Thot Shit": Stream

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Haviah Mighty Announces New Mixtape Stock Exchange, Shares "Protest": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale