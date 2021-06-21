Menu
Helado Negro Announces New Album Far In, Shares “Gemini and Leo”: Stream

Dropping October 22nd

Helado Negro, photo by Nathan Bajar
June 21, 2021 | 6:03pm ET

    Helado Negro has announced the new album Far In. As a preview of the October 22nd release, the artist born Roberto Carlos Lange has shared the disco-tinged single “Gemini and Leo”.

    The follow-up to 2019’s This Is How You Smile, Far In will be Lange’s debut album on 4AD. The 15-track effort features guest vocals by Kacy Hill, Buscabulla, and Benamin, though that’s not the only talent on display.

    “Gemini and Leo” boasts a bass line courtesy of Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes), and backing vocals from Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt. The upbeat drums keep the shimmering production humming along, and it’s easy to find yourself wanting to imitate the titular protagonists. “Gemini and Leo,” Lange sings, “Dancing on the floor all night.” The song comes with an animated music video directed by Jacob Escobedo, and you can check it out below.

    Far In drops October 22nd, and will be available digitally, on CD, as a black vinyl, or in limited-edition rose quartz vinyl. Pre-orders are available now, but in the meantime you can revisit the Helado Negro loosie “I Fell in Love” with Xenia Rubinos, or his Deerhunter cover “Futurism”.

    Far In Artwork:

    Far In Tracklist:
    01. Wake Up Tomorrow (feat. Kacy Hill)
    02. Gemini and Leo
    03. Purple Tones
    04. There Must Be a Song Like You
    05. Aguas Frías
    06. Aureole
    07. Hometown Dream
    08. Agosto (feat. Buscabulla)
    09. Outside the Outside
    10. Brown Fluorescence
    11. Wind Conversations
    12. Thank You for Ever
    13. La Naranja
    14. Telescope (feat. Benamin)
    15. Mirror Talk

