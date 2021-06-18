H.E.R. Shares Debut Album Back of My Mind: Stream

H.E.R. has released her debut album, Back of My Mind. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The guest list for the 21-track project is led by Lil Baby, Cordae, Thundercat, YG, and Ty Dolla $ign. Bryson Tiller, Kaytranada, Yung Bleu, Hit-Boy, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown also lend a hand.

Ahead of the album’s release, the R&B singer shared “Damage” and “Slide”, both of which became Billboard Hot 100 hits. More recently, she unveiled “We Made It” while announcing the LP.

In an interview with Variety, H.E.R. opened up about the purpose of Back of My Mind. “Lyrically, [the new album] is not just one thing either,” she said. “It’s a lot of different emotions and perspectives and things I’ve felt in the past few years. Now that people have entered into my world and have a better understanding, I can give more.”

Although Back of My Mind is H.E.R.’s proper debut album, she has released a steady stream of five EPs since 2016. She’s also well on her way to an EGOT. Just this year, she won a Grammy for Song of the Year with “I Can’t Breathe” and took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Fight for You”.

Back of My Mind Artwork:

Back of My Mind Tracklist:

01. We Made It

02. Back Of My Mind (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

03. Trauma (feat. Cordae & Hit-Boy)

04. Damage

05. Find a Way (feat. Lil Baby)

06. Bloody Waters (feat. Kaytranada and Thundercat)

07. Closer To Me

08. Come Through (feat. Chris Brown)

09. My Own

10. Lucky

11. Cheat Code

12. Mean It

13. Paradise (feat. Yung Bleu)

14. Process

15. Hold On

16. Don’t

17. Exhausted

18. Hard To Love

19. For Anyone

20. I Can Have It (feat. DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller)

21. Slide (feat. YG)