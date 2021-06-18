Menu
H.E.R. Shares Debut Album Back of My Mind: Stream

Featuring Lil Baby, Cordae, Thundercat, and more.

H.E.R., photo by Tim Saccenti
June 18, 2021 | 8:21am ET

    H.E.R. has released her debut album, Back of My Mind. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The guest list for the 21-track project is led by Lil Baby, Cordae, Thundercat, YG, and Ty Dolla $ign. Bryson Tiller, Kaytranada, Yung Bleu, Hit-Boy, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown also lend a hand.

    Ahead of the album’s release, the R&B singer shared “Damage” and “Slide”, both of which became Billboard Hot 100 hits. More recently, she unveiled  “We Made It” while announcing the LP.

    In an interview with Variety, H.E.R. opened up about the purpose of Back of My Mind. “Lyrically, [the new album] is not just one thing either,” she said. “It’s a lot of different emotions and perspectives and things I’ve felt in the past few years. Now that people have entered into my world and have a better understanding, I can give more.”

    Although Back of My Mind is H.E.R.’s proper debut album, she has released a steady stream of five EPs since 2016. She’s also well on her way to an EGOT. Just this year, she won a Grammy for Song of the Year with “I Can’t Breathe” and took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Fight for You”.

    Back of My Mind Artwork:

    her back of my mind new album artwork stream

    Back of My Mind Tracklist:
    01. We Made It
    02. Back Of My Mind (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
    03. Trauma (feat. Cordae & Hit-Boy)
    04. Damage
    05. Find a Way (feat. Lil Baby)
    06. Bloody Waters (feat. Kaytranada and Thundercat)
    07. Closer To Me
    08. Come Through (feat. Chris Brown)
    09. My Own
    10. Lucky
    11. Cheat Code
    12. Mean It
    13. Paradise (feat. Yung Bleu)
    14. Process
    15. Hold On
    16. Don’t
    17. Exhausted
    18. Hard To Love
    19. For Anyone
    20. I Can Have It (feat. DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller)
    21. Slide (feat. YG)

