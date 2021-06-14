Menu
Big Mouth Spinoff Human Resources Casts Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, and Keke Palmer

Joining Big Mouth leads Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph

Big Mouth (Netflix)
Big Mouth (Netflix)
June 14, 2021 | 3:19pm ET

    Netflix has announced Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, and Keke Palmer are joining the voice cast of the first Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources. Big Mouth leads Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph will also feature in the offshoot of the Primetime Emmy-winning animated coming-of-age series.

    Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Bryant (Saturday Night Live), and Palmer (Hustlers) will appear on Human Resources as series regulars alongside a few other Big Mouth cast members: longtime Shame Wizard voice David Thewlis and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

    Human Resources will take place in the more adult world of Big Mouth hormone monsters Maurice (Kroll) and Connie (Rudolph), as opposed to the middle school setting of the original show. It will be inhabited by Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties, and “a host of other species which guide humanity through the various stages of life from puberty to childbirth and into our autumn years.” The creatures themselves will be the show’s main protagonists.

    Appearing during a presentation at the Annecy Animation Film Festival on Monday, Park shared some details of his character, a Logic Rock named Pete. “I’m very much a logic rock,” said the actor (via Variety). “I felt like this part was written for me, was it? I’m very logical, organized, clean. Pete does everything by the book like me. He has rock hard abs…”

    Added Kroll, “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”

    Human Resources was first teased way back in 2019, when a short announcement video was shared online. Revisit that clip and check out the first officially released still from the series below.

    Big Mouth debuted on Netflix in 2017. It was created by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who mined their own awkward pubescent years to tell hilarious yet enlightening tales of growing up. The fourth season premiered on the streamer in late 2020.

    Human Resources (Netflix)

