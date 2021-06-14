Menu
Igorrr, Melt-Banana, and Vowws Announce 2022 North American Tour

The diverse tour package launches early next year

igorrr melt banana vowws 2022 tour
Melt-Banana (photo by Jon Hadusek), Igorrr (courtesy of Metal Blade), Vowws (photo by Neil Huxley)
June 14, 2021 | 11:46am ET

    French experimental metal act Igorrr has announced a 2022 North American headlining tour with support from Japan’s Melt-Banana and darkwave duo Vowws.

    The eclectic tour package features an array of heavy music styles, with brutal dance metal from Igorrr, the deafening noise rock of Melt-Banana, and Vowws’ brand of pulsing dark/goth tones (which caught the ear of Deftones’ Chino Moreno).

    The monthlong outing kicks off February 17th in San Diego, crossing the South to the East Coast. The route then loops up through Canada and back down to California, where it concludes with a March 15th show at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles.

    The shows will be Igorrr’s first stateside trek in support of 2020’s Spirituality and Distortion. It’s the fourth album since Igorrr, aka Gautier Serre, expanded his solo moniker into a full band in 2008, adding vocalists Laurent Lunoir and Laure Le Prunenec, and drummer Sylvain Bouvier to the live and studio lineup.

    “This period of COVID has drove us totally insane, but we are excited to finally play this US tour!” Serre said in a press release. “New show, new music, and new people on stage — can’t wait to finally play Spirituality and Distortion on stage! This will be a historic time for us.”

    The tour announcement is also great news for Melt-Banana fans. The enigmatic Japanese act haven’t released anything since their 2016 Record Store Day split with Napalm Death, though they have toured sporadically over the past decade.

    Tickets will be available via Igorrr’s official website and Ticketmaster. Check out the full list of dates and the tour poster below.

    Igorrr 2022 North American Tour Dates with Melt-Banana and Vowws:
    02/17 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    02/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
    02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
    02/21 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live!
    02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    02/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
    02/25 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    02/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
    02/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    02/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    03/02 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    03/03 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    03/04 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda –
    03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    03/06 – West Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club
    03/08 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
    03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
    03/12 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
    03/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

    unnamed 23 Igorrr, Melt Banana, and Vowws Announce 2022 North American Tour

