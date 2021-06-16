iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup with Billie Eilish, Weezer, Dua Lipa & More

iHeartRadio Music Festival has announced its 2021 lineup led by Billie Eilish, Weezer, and Dua Lipa. The event takes place across two stages on September 17th and 18th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lil Baby, Coldplay, Maroon 5, Cheap Trick, Journey, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Khalid, and Nelly will also take the main stage. Ryan Seacrest will host the event, which will be livestreamed on The CW Network and iHeartMedia radio stations.

The Daytime Stage will take place on September 18th at the new immersive event and entertainment district AREA15. It will feature DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, and more.

Related Video

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia Tom Poleman in a statement. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

Capital One cardholders will have access to special pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, June 23th at 10:00 a.m. PT through Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. PT here, with tickets going on sale to the general public on June 25th at 11:00 a.m. PT. Look for deals here afterward.

See the full iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021 lineup below.