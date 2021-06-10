Illuminati Hotties are gearing up for their upcoming third album by releasing lead single “Pool Hopping”. Stream it below.

The sunny track serves as the first taste of the indie rock outfit’s new LP Let Me Do One More, with frontwoman Sarah Tudzin donning water wings and a lifeguard swimsuit, lounging on a donut-shaped pool float and leading a pack of synchronized swimmers in the song’s accompanying music video.

“It’s POOL HOPPING SUMMER,” declared Tudzin in a statement. “I’m so stoked to have grilled up a splashy new song & music video (directed by Katie Neuhof) to soundtrack your wettest & wildest parties to date. This track is for when it’s hot, you’re crushing on someone new, and your adventure senses are tingling. Come on in, the water’s fine!!!”

Meanwhile, Let Me Do One More is slated for release October 1st via Tudzin’s own Snack Shack Tracks imprint under Hopeless Records. Following Illuminati Hotties’ 2021 single “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”, the LP will be the fledgling label’s first full-length studio release.

This fall, Tudzin’s brainchild will also open for Death Cab for Cutie on the final two dates of the veteran indie rockers’ upcoming tour of the western U.S. — September 15th at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and September 17th at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, California. The band will then play a headlining show at L.A.’s Zebulon on October 2nd to celebrate the release of their new album.

Tudzin and co.’s most recent studio effort was FREE I.H: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For, the 2020 mixtape they dropped amid their messy dispute with former indie label Tiny Engines.

Check out the video for Illuminati Hotties’ “Pool Hopping” below.

Let Me Do One More Artwork:

Let Me Do One More Tracklist:

01. Pool Hopping

02. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA

03. Knead

04. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism

05. u v v p (feat. Buck Meek)

06. Protector

07. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth

08. Kickflip

09. Toasting (feat. Alex Menne)

10. The Sway

11. Cheap Shoes

12. Growth