Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds on How Harry Nilsson and Nine Inch Nails Influenced Their New Album

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s upcoming fifth album. We hear about Dan’s gift of melody coming from his early classical piano upbringing and taking vocal and lyrical influence from Harry Nilsson and Paul Simon, as well as taking cues from Richard Dawkins’ The Selfish Gene.

On the heavier side, Reynolds gives a nod to Nine Inch Nails and tells us about Rick Rubin’s work as a producer, as well as collaborating with Tom Morello on last year’s “Stand Up” and the social activism that shows up on these new songs.

