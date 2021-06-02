Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds on How Harry Nilsson and Nine Inch Nails Influenced Their New Album

Reynolds also details his recent collaborations with Rick Rubin and Tom Morello

Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 2, 2021 | 1:50pm ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s upcoming fifth album. We hear about Dan’s gift of melody coming from his early classical piano upbringing and taking vocal and lyrical influence from Harry Nilsson and Paul Simon, as well as taking cues from Richard Dawkins’ The Selfish Gene.

On the heavier side, Reynolds gives a nod to Nine Inch Nails and tells us about Rick Rubin’s work as a producer, as well as collaborating with Tom Morello on last year’s “Stand Up” and the social activism that shows up on these new songs.

Related Video

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

Passenger on the Influence of Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths

June 1, 2021

kyle meredith with podcast Liz Phair

Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville

May 28, 2021

kyle meredith with Paul Weller consequence podcast network

Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, and Fat Pop (Volume 1)

May 26, 2021

kyle meredith with jakob dylan of the wallflowers podcast stream

Jakob Dylan on The Wallflowers' First Album in Nine Years and How Tom Petty's Worst Song Is "Still Better Than Most"

May 24, 2021

 

kyle meredith with podcast AFI's Davey Havok

AFI's Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

May 21, 2021

kyle meredith with Gary Numan interview consequence podcast network

Gary Numan on His New Album, Intruder, and His "Fascination with Emotion"

May 19, 2021

Counting Crows Adam Duritz interview kyle meredith with podcast

Adam Duritz on Channeling The Who and Counting Crows' Influence on Emo

May 17, 2021

kyle meredith with Surfaces consequence podcast network

Surfaces on LP4, Working with Elton John, and Making Feel-Good Music

May 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on How Harry Nilsson and Nine Inch Nails Influenced Their New Album

Menu Shop Search Sale