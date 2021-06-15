Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album, Shares “Kill Me”: Stream

The North Carolina artist's sophomore album is out this August

Indigo De Souza announces new album Any Shape You Take, shares new song "kill me," announces 2021 tour dates
Indigo De Souza, photo by Britni West
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 15, 2021 | 1:43pm ET

    Indigo De Souza has announced her new full-length album, Any Shape You Take, out August 27th on Saddle Creek Records. As a preview, the Asheville-based artist has shared the cheeky music video for the album’s first single, “Kill Me”. De Souza will also hit the road on a US tour this fall.

    A musician since childhood, De Souza co-produced Any Shape You Take with Brad Cook, who’s also worked with Bon Iver and Waxahatchee. It was recorded at Betty’s, the Chapel Hill studio of fellow North Carolinians Sylvan Esso. The album is described as an exploration of change and the role it plays in the human experience.

    “I wrote ‘Kill Me’ sometime in 2018 when I was really tired and fucked up in a lot of ways,” De Souza said in a statement. “I was deeply consumed in a big crazy love and coming to terms with the reality of living with mental illness. I recorded myself stream-of-conscious singing it on the kitchen floor at night with my laptop cam. I found the video about a year later, and could barely recognize the person singing. It was such a strange feeling watching the video because I couldn’t remember writing the song, but little bits and pieces of it felt familiar to me. It felt like it had been a lot longer than a year.”

    Related Video

    Directed by Jordan Alexander — and featuring tons of cake — the “Kill Me” video plays with tropes popularized by cam girls. “We wanted to make a film about performance and stage an event that would get the crew and actors going,” Alexander said. Cake sitting is this wonderful art form, rampant with metaphors of creation and destruction, engaging in equal parts with desire and disgust.”

    See the video for “Kill Me” and De Souza’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18th, at 10:00 a.m. EST via De Souza’s website. Pre-orders of Any Shape You Take are available now.

    Any Shape You Take Artwork:

    Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take Album Art

    Any Shape You Take Tracklist:
    01. 17
    02. Darker Than Death
    03. Die/Cry
    04. Pretty Pictures
    05. Real Pain
    06. Bad Dream
    07. Late Night Crawlers
    08. Hold U
    09. Way Out
    10. Kill Me

    Indigo De Souza Tour Dates:
    08/26 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    08/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    08/28 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom
    08/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    09/21 — Washington DC @ Songbyrd
    09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
    09/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1
    09/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    09/30 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
    10/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
    10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Latest Stories

Yves Tumor shares new song "Jackie," announces 2021 and 2022 tour

Yves Tumor Shares New Song "Jackie", Announces 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

chubby and the gang the mutts nuts new album coming up tough new song stream

Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt's Nuts, Share "Coming Up Tough": Stream

June 15, 2021

Angels & Airwaves Lifeforms new album Restless Souls stream song world tour dates 2021 2022 live tickets Angels and Airwaves, photo by Jonathan Weiner

Angels & Airwaves Announce First Album in Seven Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

June 15, 2021

Faith No More 2021 US tour

Faith No More Announce Brief Run of 2021 US Headlining Shows

June 15, 2021

 

Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 Tour

Coheed and Cambria and The Used Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

best coast 2022 tour finally tomorrow always tomorrow dates stops tickets

Best Coast Announce "Finally Tomorrow Tour" for 2022

June 15, 2021

OMD announce 2022 US tour tickets dates stops buy

OMD Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

June 14, 2021

Bachelor announce 2021 headlining tour dates tickets jay som palehound

Bachelor Announce 2021 Headlining Tour

June 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album, Shares "Kill Me": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale