Isaiah Rashad Releases New Single “Headshots (4r Da Locals)”: Stream

Isaiah Rashad is back today with a brand new single called “Headshots (4r Da Locals)”. Take a listen below.

“Headshots (4r Da Locals)” was produced by Hollywood Cole and Henry Was, and it sees Rashad rapping solo with no holds barred. Instead of dialing it up in a rowdy way, “Headshots” is relatively mellow and slick, boasting the type of beat that’s perfect for kicking your feet up, smoking a joint, and vibing out with close pals. Those looking for a more low-key song of the summer will take to it right away.

In an interview with Complex, Rashad said that when it comes to his fans, “Headshots” might just be his most anticipated single yet. “It’s been floating around. It’s one they’re really excited about,” he said. “It’s a big one. It’s the one. It’s the one they wanted.”

Related Video

This is the latest preview of Rashad’s upcoming album The House Is Burning, which is due out this month and will serve as the follow-up to 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade, and follows the lead track “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce. Rashad also recently shared a freestyle with Kenny Beats and a single called “Why Worry” last year.