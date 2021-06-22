Menu
J. Cole Announces The Off-Season US Tour Dates for 2021

The rapper is headed on tour in support of his most recent album The Off-Season

J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye
June 22, 2021

    J. Cole is hitting the road on an arena tour this fall in support of his latest album The Off-Season.

    The 17-date trek will take the North Carolina MC to major cities in the US alongside 21 Savage, with rapper/singer Morray as the supporting act. The “Off-Season” Tour kicks off in Miami in September 2021, closing out in Los Angeles this October. The September 27th performance will be sans 21 Savage, as he takes the stage at Governors Ball. After the tour concludes, you can catch Cole performing at Rolling Loud NYC.

    Tickets for the “Off-Season” Tour go on sale this Friday, June 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can get yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. See the itinerary below.

    Outside of music, J. Cole has also been nurturing his hoops skills; he briefly played in Basketball Africa League’s inaugural season, having signed with the Rwanda Patriots in May.

    J. Cole 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    09/25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
    09/28 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/01 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    10/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    10/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
    10/14 — Denver, CO @– Ball Arena
    10/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    10/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
    10/20 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    10/28-30 — New York, NY @ Rolling Loud NYC

    *= w/out 21 Savage

