J. Cole Announces The Off-Season US Tour Dates for 2021

J. Cole is hitting the road on an arena tour this fall in support of his latest album The Off-Season.

The 17-date trek will take the North Carolina MC to major cities in the US alongside 21 Savage, with rapper/singer Morray as the supporting act. The “Off-Season” Tour kicks off in Miami in September 2021, closing out in Los Angeles this October. The September 27th performance will be sans 21 Savage, as he takes the stage at Governors Ball. After the tour concludes, you can catch Cole performing at Rolling Loud NYC.

Tickets for the “Off-Season” Tour go on sale this Friday, June 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can get yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. See the itinerary below.

Outside of music, J. Cole has also been nurturing his hoops skills; he briefly played in Basketball Africa League’s inaugural season, having signed with the Rwanda Patriots in May.

J. Cole 2021 Tour Dates:

09/24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

09/25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

09/28 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/01 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

10/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

10/14 — Denver, CO @– Ball Arena

10/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

10/20 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/28-30 — New York, NY @ Rolling Loud NYC

*= w/out 21 Savage